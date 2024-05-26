Loading...

Waves Price Prediction 2024-2030: Will WAVES hit another ATH?

4 mins read
Waves price prediction

Contents
1. Overview
2. Waves Price Prediction: Technical Analysis
3. Waves Price Analysis: WAVES drops lower
4. Waves Technical Indicators: Levels and Action
5. Waves Price Prediction May 2024
6. Waves Price Prediction 2024
7. Waves Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
8. Waves Market Price Prediction: Analysts Waves Price Forecast
9. Cryptopolitan Waves Price Predictions
10. Waves Historic Price Sentiment
Key Takeaways

  • Our Waves predictions anticipate a high of $3.49 by the end of 2024.
  • In 2025, it will range between $4.43 and $5.34, with an average price of $4.59.
  • In 2030, it will range between $29.55 and $35.79, with an average price of $30.61.

Waves trades over 1,800% below its all-time high, raising concerns among its investors. Over the last 365 days, it has risen 38% and remains bearish in the short term. Over the long term, our Cryptopolitan prediction shows it will trend higher.   

The Waves blockchain, initially designed to facilitate the transfer of fiat currency, incorporated smart contracts, enabling the creation of decentralized applications. WAVES is the blockchain’s native token.

Is WAVES a good investment? Will it go up? Where will it be in 5 years? We answer these questions and more in our WAVES Cryptopolitan Price Prediction.

Overview

CryptocurrencyWaves
TickerWAVES
Current Price$2.44
Market Cap$280,348, 030
Trading Volume$21,731,500
Circulating Supply114,695,710
All-time High$62.36 on Mar 31, 2022
All-time Low$0.1227 on Aug 3, 2016
24-hour High$2.50
24-hour Low$2.43

Waves Price Prediction: Technical Analysis

MetricValue
Volatility (30-day Variation)3.67%
50-day SMA$2.57
200-day SMA$2.54
SentimentBearish
Fear & Greed Index76 (Extreme Greed)
Green Days13/30 (43%)

Waves Price Analysis: WAVES drops lower

Key Takeaways

  • Waves broke out in March, facilitated by market hype leading to the Bitcoin halving.
  • Traders should target lower prices as Waves is about to drop over the short term.

Waves/USD 1-day Chart: Waves register positive momentum

Like most altcoins, Waves broke out in March, facilitated by market hype leading to the Bitcoin halving. The coin rose from a low of $2.05 to a peak of $4.99. The market corrected soon after. Waves has registered positive momentum this month with stiff resistance at $3.

Waves Price Prediction 2024-2030: Will WAVES hit another ATH?
WAVES/USD 1-day Chart. Source.: TradingView

Waves/USD 4-hour Chart: WAVES forms head shoulder pattern

Waves has formed the head-shoulder pattern, a trend reversal pattern. Traders should target lower prices as Waves is about to drop over the short term.

Waves Price Prediction 2024-2030: Will WAVES hit another ATH?
WAVES/USD 4-hour chart. Source: TradingView

Waves Technical Indicators: Levels and Action

Daily Simple Moving Average (SMA)

PeriodValue ($)Action
SMA 32.47BUY
SMA 52.49SELL
SMA 102.51SELL
SMA 212.42BUY
SMA 502.57SELL
SMA 1002.89SELL
SMA 2002.54SELL

Daily Exponential Moving Average (EMA)

PeriodValue ($)Action
EMA 32.43BUY
EMA 52.42BUY
EMA 102.42BUY
EMA 212.50SELL
EMA 502.72SELL
EMA 1002.76SELL
EMA 2002.60SELL

What can we expect from Waves Price Analysis Next?

Per our technical indicators, Waves is Bearish, while the Fear & Greed Index is showing 76 (Extreme Greed). Over the last 30 days, Waves recorded 13/30 (43%) green days with 3.69% price volatility. The charts show it will drop lower over the short term.

Is Waves a Good Investment?

Waves has had its fair share of challenges. Since its inception, it has remained a victim of high market volatility. Since listing, it has been up 83%, down 1,898% from its all-time high. It is trading at its lowest level this year; a reversal to previous highs will be highly profitable.

Recent News/ Updates

  • The Binance exchange moved Waves to its ‘monitoring’ list, designated for tokens with higher volatility and risks than other listed tokens. To trade tokens marked in the list, users must pass a quiz every 90 days on the Binance Spot and Binance Margin platforms.

Waves Price Prediction May 2024

Waves will break higher from the current levels. It will average at $2.32 in May and drop to $2.01 at its lowest. The highest price of the month is $2.68.

MonthPotential Low ($)Potential Average ($)Potential High ($)
May$2.01$2.32$2.68

Waves Price Prediction 2024

Waves will range between $2.01 and $3.49 in the second half of 2024, and the price will average $3.16 for the year. 

YearPotential Low ($)Potential Average ($)Potential High ($)
2024$2.01$3.16$3.49

Waves Price Prediction 2025 – 2030

YearPotential Low ($)Potential Average ($)Potential High ($)
20254.434.595.34
20266.426.617.66
20279.559.8811.36
202813.9614.3616.80
202920.4921.0624.23
203029.5530.6135.79

Waves Price Prediction 2025

The Waves forecast for 2025 will set the high at $5.34. However, in the case of a crypto market correction, the Waves price will reach a minimum price of $4.43. The average will be $4.59.

Waves Price Prediction 2026

The year 2026 will experience more bullish momentum. According to the Waves prediction, it will range between $6.42 and $7.66, with an average trading price of $6.61.

Waves Price Prediction 2027

The Waves’s price prediction climbs even higher in 2027. According to the prediction, it will range between $9.55 and $11.36, with an average of $9.88.

Waves Price Prediction 2028

The analysis suggests a further acceleration in Waves’ growth by 2028. According to the price of Waves prediction, the price will range between a maximum price of $16.80, a minimum of $13.96, and an average of $14.36.

Waves Price Prediction 2029

According to the Waves price forecast for 2029, the Waves price will reach minimum and maximum prices of $24.23 and $20.49, respectively, with an average of $21.06.

Waves Price Prediction 2030

The Waves Price Prediction for 2030 indicates a price range of $29.55 and $35.79 and an average price of $30.61. 

Waves Price Prediction 2024-2030: Will WAVES hit another ATH?
WAVES price prediction 2025 to 2030

Waves Market Price Prediction: Analysts Waves Price Forecast

Firm20242025
DigitalCoinPrice$5.13$6.13
CryptoPredictions$2.48$2.53
Changelly$2.74$2.60

Cryptopolitan Waves Price Predictions 

According to our Cryptopolitan price predictions, it will reach a high of $3.49 in the second half of 2024. In 2025, it will range between $4.43 and $5.54, with an average of $4.59. Note that the predictions are not investment advice. Seek independent professional consultation or do your own research.

Waves Historic Price Sentiment

  • Sasha Ivanov, a technology entrepreneur, founded the Waves blockchain in 2016.
  • The Waves initial coin offering (ICO), held in April 2016, raised about $16 million. The ICO price was $0.19.
  • The Waves blockchain launched in Q3 of 2016.
  • On August 3, 2016, Waves registered its all-time low price at $0.1227.
  • In 2017, it quickly rose to the $5 mark.
  • 2018, the Waves team added smart contract functionality to the Waves Mainnet. The highest price registered for the year was $15.29.
  • In 2019, the team began to market Waves Enterprise, a version of the network designed for institutions. The coin consistently traded below $4 for the year.
  • Waves mooned in 2020 and extended the gains into 2021 and 2022.
  • It registered its all-time high at $62.36 on March 31, 2022.
  • After the achievement, the market reversed sharply. In 2023, it traded below $3.
  • In 2024, the Binance exchange moved Waves to its ‘monitoring’ list, designated for tokens with higher volatility and risks than other listed tokens. It trades at the $2.5 mark.
Waves Price Prediction 2024-2030: Will WAVES hit another ATH?
Waves/USD historical data Price Chart. Image Source: https://coinstats.app/coins/waves/

FAQs

Will Waves continue to rise in value?

Waves is expected to rise in value over the next few years if investors continue to back the crypto.

Is Waves an excellent long-term investment?

Based on the price predictions, Waves is an excellent long-term investment. In 2031, the price of WAVES might rise as high as $93.25, with an average expected price of $79.40.

Where can I buy Waves token?

You can buy Waves on Binance, KuCoin, Upbit, OKX, DigiFinex, FMFW.io, and lots more.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.

