Waves Price Prediction 2024-2030: Will WAVES hit another ATH?

Our Waves predictions anticipate a high of $3.49 by the end of 2024.

In 2025, it will range between $4.43 and $5.34, with an average price of $4.59.

In 2030, it will range between $29.55 and $35.79, with an average price of $30.61.



Waves trades over 1,800% below its all-time high, raising concerns among its investors. Over the last 365 days, it has risen 38% and remains bearish in the short term. Over the long term, our Cryptopolitan prediction shows it will trend higher.

The Waves blockchain, initially designed to facilitate the transfer of fiat currency, incorporated smart contracts, enabling the creation of decentralized applications. WAVES is the blockchain’s native token.

Is WAVES a good investment? Will it go up? Where will it be in 5 years? We answer these questions and more in our WAVES Cryptopolitan Price Prediction.

Overview

Cryptocurrency Waves Ticker WAVES Current Price $2.44 Market Cap $280,348, 030 Trading Volume $21,731,500 Circulating Supply 114,695,710 All-time High $62.36 on Mar 31, 2022 All-time Low $0.1227 on Aug 3, 2016 24-hour High $2.50 24-hour Low $2.43

Waves Price Prediction: Technical Analysis

Metric Value Volatility (30-day Variation) 3.67% 50-day SMA $2.57 200-day SMA $2.54 Sentiment Bearish Fear & Greed Index 76 (Extreme Greed) Green Days 13/30 (43%)

Waves Price Analysis: WAVES drops lower

Waves broke out in March, facilitated by market hype leading to the Bitcoin halving.

Traders should target lower prices as Waves is about to drop over the short term.

Waves/USD 1-day Chart: Waves register positive momentum

Like most altcoins, Waves broke out in March, facilitated by market hype leading to the Bitcoin halving. The coin rose from a low of $2.05 to a peak of $4.99. The market corrected soon after. Waves has registered positive momentum this month with stiff resistance at $3.

WAVES/USD 1-day Chart. Source.: TradingView

Waves/USD 4-hour Chart: WAVES forms head shoulder pattern

Waves has formed the head-shoulder pattern, a trend reversal pattern. Traders should target lower prices as Waves is about to drop over the short term.

WAVES/USD 4-hour chart. Source: TradingView

Waves Technical Indicators: Levels and Action

Daily Simple Moving Average (SMA)

Period Value ($) Action SMA 3 2.47 BUY SMA 5 2.49 SELL SMA 10 2.51 SELL SMA 21 2.42 BUY SMA 50 2.57 SELL SMA 100 2.89 SELL SMA 200 2.54 SELL

Daily Exponential Moving Average (EMA)

Period Value ($) Action EMA 3 2.43 BUY EMA 5 2.42 BUY EMA 10 2.42 BUY EMA 21 2.50 SELL EMA 50 2.72 SELL EMA 100 2.76 SELL EMA 200 2.60 SELL

What can we expect from Waves Price Analysis Next?

Per our technical indicators, Waves is Bearish, while the Fear & Greed Index is showing 76 (Extreme Greed). Over the last 30 days, Waves recorded 13/30 (43%) green days with 3.69% price volatility. The charts show it will drop lower over the short term.

Is Waves a Good Investment?

Waves has had its fair share of challenges. Since its inception, it has remained a victim of high market volatility. Since listing, it has been up 83%, down 1,898% from its all-time high. It is trading at its lowest level this year; a reversal to previous highs will be highly profitable.

The Binance exchange moved Waves to its ‘monitoring’ list, designated for tokens with higher volatility and risks than other listed tokens. To trade tokens marked in the list, users must pass a quiz every 90 days on the Binance Spot and Binance Margin platforms.

Waves Price Prediction May 2024

Waves will break higher from the current levels. It will average at $2.32 in May and drop to $2.01 at its lowest. The highest price of the month is $2.68.

Month Potential Low ($) Potential Average ($) Potential High ($) May $2.01 $2.32 $2.68

Waves Price Prediction 2024

Waves will range between $2.01 and $3.49 in the second half of 2024, and the price will average $3.16 for the year.

Year Potential Low ($) Potential Average ($) Potential High ($) 2024 $2.01 $3.16 $3.49

Waves Price Prediction 2025 – 2030

Year Potential Low ($) Potential Average ($) Potential High ($) 2025 4.43 4.59 5.34 2026 6.42 6.61 7.66 2027 9.55 9.88 11.36 2028 13.96 14.36 16.80 2029 20.49 21.06 24.23 2030 29.55 30.61 35.79

Waves Price Prediction 2025

The Waves forecast for 2025 will set the high at $5.34. However, in the case of a crypto market correction, the Waves price will reach a minimum price of $4.43. The average will be $4.59.

Waves Price Prediction 2026

The year 2026 will experience more bullish momentum. According to the Waves prediction, it will range between $6.42 and $7.66, with an average trading price of $6.61.

Waves Price Prediction 2027

The Waves’s price prediction climbs even higher in 2027. According to the prediction, it will range between $9.55 and $11.36, with an average of $9.88.

Waves Price Prediction 2028

The analysis suggests a further acceleration in Waves’ growth by 2028. According to the price of Waves prediction, the price will range between a maximum price of $16.80, a minimum of $13.96, and an average of $14.36.

Waves Price Prediction 2029

According to the Waves price forecast for 2029, the Waves price will reach minimum and maximum prices of $24.23 and $20.49, respectively, with an average of $21.06.

Waves Price Prediction 2030

The Waves Price Prediction for 2030 indicates a price range of $29.55 and $35.79 and an average price of $30.61.

WAVES price prediction 2025 to 2030

Waves Market Price Prediction: Analysts Waves Price Forecast

Firm 2024 2025 DigitalCoinPrice $5.13 $6.13 CryptoPredictions $2.48 $2.53 Changelly $2.74 $2.60

Cryptopolitan Waves Price Predictions

According to our Cryptopolitan price predictions, it will reach a high of $3.49 in the second half of 2024. In 2025, it will range between $4.43 and $5.54, with an average of $4.59. Note that the predictions are not investment advice. Seek independent professional consultation or do your own research.

Waves Historic Price Sentiment

Sasha Ivanov, a technology entrepreneur, founded the Waves blockchain in 2016.

The Waves initial coin offering (ICO), held in April 2016, raised about $16 million. The ICO price was $0.19.

The Waves blockchain launched in Q3 of 2016.

On August 3, 2016, Waves registered its all-time low price at $0.1227.

In 2017, it quickly rose to the $5 mark.

2018, the Waves team added smart contract functionality to the Waves Mainnet. The highest price registered for the year was $15.29.

In 2019, the team began to market Waves Enterprise, a version of the network designed for institutions. The coin consistently traded below $4 for the year.

Waves mooned in 2020 and extended the gains into 2021 and 2022.

It registered its all-time high at $62.36 on March 31, 2022.

After the achievement, the market reversed sharply. In 2023, it traded below $3.

In 2024, the Binance exchange moved Waves to its ‘monitoring’ list, designated for tokens with higher volatility and risks than other listed tokens. It trades at the $2.5 mark.