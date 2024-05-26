Waves Price Prediction 2024-2030: Will WAVES hit another ATH?

Key Takeaways
- Our Waves predictions anticipate a high of $3.49 by the end of 2024.
- In 2025, it will range between $4.43 and $5.34, with an average price of $4.59.
- In 2030, it will range between $29.55 and $35.79, with an average price of $30.61.
Waves trades over 1,800% below its all-time high, raising concerns among its investors. Over the last 365 days, it has risen 38% and remains bearish in the short term. Over the long term, our Cryptopolitan prediction shows it will trend higher.
The Waves blockchain, initially designed to facilitate the transfer of fiat currency, incorporated smart contracts, enabling the creation of decentralized applications. WAVES is the blockchain’s native token.
Is WAVES a good investment? Will it go up? Where will it be in 5 years? We answer these questions and more in our WAVES Cryptopolitan Price Prediction.
Overview
|Cryptocurrency
|Waves
|Ticker
|WAVES
|Current Price
|$2.44
|Market Cap
|$280,348, 030
|Trading Volume
|$21,731,500
|Circulating Supply
|114,695,710
|All-time High
|$62.36 on Mar 31, 2022
|All-time Low
|$0.1227 on Aug 3, 2016
|24-hour High
|$2.50
|24-hour Low
|$2.43
Waves Price Prediction: Technical Analysis
|Metric
|Value
|Volatility (30-day Variation)
|3.67%
|50-day SMA
|$2.57
|200-day SMA
|$2.54
|Sentiment
|Bearish
|Fear & Greed Index
|76 (Extreme Greed)
|Green Days
|13/30 (43%)
Waves Price Analysis: WAVES drops lower
Key Takeaways
- Waves broke out in March, facilitated by market hype leading to the Bitcoin halving.
- Traders should target lower prices as Waves is about to drop over the short term.
Waves/USD 1-day Chart: Waves register positive momentum
Like most altcoins, Waves broke out in March, facilitated by market hype leading to the Bitcoin halving. The coin rose from a low of $2.05 to a peak of $4.99. The market corrected soon after. Waves has registered positive momentum this month with stiff resistance at $3.
Waves/USD 4-hour Chart: WAVES forms head shoulder pattern
Waves has formed the head-shoulder pattern, a trend reversal pattern. Traders should target lower prices as Waves is about to drop over the short term.
Waves Technical Indicators: Levels and Action
Daily Simple Moving Average (SMA)
|Period
|Value ($)
|Action
|SMA 3
|2.47
|BUY
|SMA 5
|2.49
|SELL
|SMA 10
|2.51
|SELL
|SMA 21
|2.42
|BUY
|SMA 50
|2.57
|SELL
|SMA 100
|2.89
|SELL
|SMA 200
|2.54
|SELL
Daily Exponential Moving Average (EMA)
|Period
|Value ($)
|Action
|EMA 3
|2.43
|BUY
|EMA 5
|2.42
|BUY
|EMA 10
|2.42
|BUY
|EMA 21
|2.50
|SELL
|EMA 50
|2.72
|SELL
|EMA 100
|2.76
|SELL
|EMA 200
|2.60
|SELL
What can we expect from Waves Price Analysis Next?
Per our technical indicators, Waves is Bearish, while the Fear & Greed Index is showing 76 (Extreme Greed). Over the last 30 days, Waves recorded 13/30 (43%) green days with 3.69% price volatility. The charts show it will drop lower over the short term.
Is Waves a Good Investment?
Waves has had its fair share of challenges. Since its inception, it has remained a victim of high market volatility. Since listing, it has been up 83%, down 1,898% from its all-time high. It is trading at its lowest level this year; a reversal to previous highs will be highly profitable.
Recent News/ Updates
- The Binance exchange moved Waves to its ‘monitoring’ list, designated for tokens with higher volatility and risks than other listed tokens. To trade tokens marked in the list, users must pass a quiz every 90 days on the Binance Spot and Binance Margin platforms.
Waves Price Prediction May 2024
Waves will break higher from the current levels. It will average at $2.32 in May and drop to $2.01 at its lowest. The highest price of the month is $2.68.
|Month
|Potential Low ($)
|Potential Average ($)
|Potential High ($)
|May
|$2.01
|$2.32
|$2.68
Waves Price Prediction 2024
Waves will range between $2.01 and $3.49 in the second half of 2024, and the price will average $3.16 for the year.
|Year
|Potential Low ($)
|Potential Average ($)
|Potential High ($)
|2024
|$2.01
|$3.16
|$3.49
Waves Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
|Year
|Potential Low ($)
|Potential Average ($)
|Potential High ($)
|2025
|4.43
|4.59
|5.34
|2026
|6.42
|6.61
|7.66
|2027
|9.55
|9.88
|11.36
|2028
|13.96
|14.36
|16.80
|2029
|20.49
|21.06
|24.23
|2030
|29.55
|30.61
|35.79
Waves Price Prediction 2025
The Waves forecast for 2025 will set the high at $5.34. However, in the case of a crypto market correction, the Waves price will reach a minimum price of $4.43. The average will be $4.59.
Waves Price Prediction 2026
The year 2026 will experience more bullish momentum. According to the Waves prediction, it will range between $6.42 and $7.66, with an average trading price of $6.61.
Waves Price Prediction 2027
The Waves’s price prediction climbs even higher in 2027. According to the prediction, it will range between $9.55 and $11.36, with an average of $9.88.
Waves Price Prediction 2028
The analysis suggests a further acceleration in Waves’ growth by 2028. According to the price of Waves prediction, the price will range between a maximum price of $16.80, a minimum of $13.96, and an average of $14.36.
Waves Price Prediction 2029
According to the Waves price forecast for 2029, the Waves price will reach minimum and maximum prices of $24.23 and $20.49, respectively, with an average of $21.06.
Waves Price Prediction 2030
The Waves Price Prediction for 2030 indicates a price range of $29.55 and $35.79 and an average price of $30.61.
Waves Market Price Prediction: Analysts Waves Price Forecast
|Firm
|2024
|2025
|DigitalCoinPrice
|$5.13
|$6.13
|CryptoPredictions
|$2.48
|$2.53
|Changelly
|$2.74
|$2.60
Cryptopolitan Waves Price Predictions
According to our Cryptopolitan price predictions, it will reach a high of $3.49 in the second half of 2024. In 2025, it will range between $4.43 and $5.54, with an average of $4.59. Note that the predictions are not investment advice. Seek independent professional consultation or do your own research.
Waves Historic Price Sentiment
- Sasha Ivanov, a technology entrepreneur, founded the Waves blockchain in 2016.
- The Waves initial coin offering (ICO), held in April 2016, raised about $16 million. The ICO price was $0.19.
- The Waves blockchain launched in Q3 of 2016.
- On August 3, 2016, Waves registered its all-time low price at $0.1227.
- In 2017, it quickly rose to the $5 mark.
- 2018, the Waves team added smart contract functionality to the Waves Mainnet. The highest price registered for the year was $15.29.
- In 2019, the team began to market Waves Enterprise, a version of the network designed for institutions. The coin consistently traded below $4 for the year.
- Waves mooned in 2020 and extended the gains into 2021 and 2022.
- It registered its all-time high at $62.36 on March 31, 2022.
- After the achievement, the market reversed sharply. In 2023, it traded below $3.
- In 2024, the Binance exchange moved Waves to its ‘monitoring’ list, designated for tokens with higher volatility and risks than other listed tokens. It trades at the $2.5 mark.