Warzone Hackers Unleash Explosive Chaos

A gang of hackers in Warzone has developed a new technique. It enables them to inflict utter havoc on opponents by filling in their rocket launchers with the ammunition intended for anti-tank launchers. The once-deleted video made by an unknown bystander showcased the hackers to be the ultimate troublemakers, firing missiles from long-range weapons.

Explosive rounds wreak havoc

At the end of the video, the player who came across the exploit got a rendition rifle to himself, too, and was able to shoot an undefined number of exploding rounds from the barrel. This just shows that there was no stopping these exploits.

“Well, I suppose I won, but still, I wish I hadn’t suffered through such bugginess and waiting”

Reports assert that advanced electronic devastation, even in assault rifles with 60-round magazines, can take place, which grants hackers the ability to rain down bursts of powerful rounds. Some claim that the marauders might be using their own varieties of choke shot found after pack-a-punching in Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 zombies game mode; others guess that it could be a prototype ammo that will soon be available in the unreleased “arcade” mode in multiplayer.

For a long time, there have been a lot of accusations about the use of cheats and hacks in the Warzone, primarily because it is really hard to obtain any conditions that allow cheating. One of the players who was overconfident in his ability to explore shortcuts said,

“I got curious a couple of weeks ago and went looking around. I’m on console before anyone accuses me”

Warzone anti-cheat measures under scrutiny

Another fellow member brought to the fore that the specific cheat that was used in this incident happens to resemble the rampant speed hacking and one-hit melee hack that made headlines a few moths ago. He further explained that the creators of the hacks could be taking an advantage of game data that developers still haven’t handled properly.

While these hackers have already been trapped, other gamers are still not sure about whether the Richochet anti-cheat system is capable or not. Such faults have penetrated the app as some bona fides have reported to have been blocked while hackers have gone unpenalized.

While the problem of cheaters and hackers bothers the Warzone community, this new act of misconduct leads the public to the verdict that the developers needed to take immediate and decisive measures to overcome the problem. Elimination of cheats is now considered necessary to deliver an even playing field and fun for both hardcore and casual players.