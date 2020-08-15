Experts have said that they hope Warren Buffet buys Bitcoin after he reportedly bought gold shares worth 21 million from Barrick gold.

According to reports, no one seems to know the circumstances surrounding his sudden interest in Gold, but experts say they hope Warren Buffet buys Bitcoin in the coming years.

Buffet was said to have patronised Barrick Gold who is known for selling mined Gold in correlation with the price movement of the precious metal. In a previous interview, Warren Buffet says he holds a belief that counter trading strategy is the best way to make money in the market.

Furthermore, he noted that one of the reasons why significant investors turn to Gold is because they doubt the economy. In choosing his means of hedging money, Buffet says he prefers businesses and other forms of trading in the financial market.

Warren Buffet has always been against Gold before investment

Reacting to the news, the founder of Coinmetrics, Nick Carter said that nine years ago, Warren Buffet was solely against Gold and presently, he owns about $560 million worth of the precious metal and nobody seems to know his reasons.

Another known fact to crypto enthusiasts and influencers is the fact that Buffet has always rubbished the industry as he has stated that he has no plans of buying any digital assets soon. With Bitcoin presently making waves, experts hope that Warren Buffet buys Bitcoin in the coming years.

Expert says he hopes Warren Buffet buys Bitcoin in the nearest future

High-value traders and investors are presently treating Bitcoin as an edge after its encouraging price movements in the previous weeks.

The first is Paul Tudor’s 2% allocation with the most recent being Microstrategy’s investment worth $250 million in the leading digital asset. Moreover, Gold has been one of the driving factors behind the surge of Bitcoin with Charles Edwards saying that Gold has taken total control of Bitcoin and they’re both moving in a bullish direction.

Dan Held says he strongly hopes that Warren Buffet buys Bitcoin in the coming years after his recent investment in Gold.