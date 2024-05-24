Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun Expansion ‘Forges of Corruption’ Announced

Developer Auroch Digital and publisher Focus Entertainment have announced an exciting new expansion for the popular retro shooter, Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun. The ‘Forges of Corruption’ expansion is expected to be released on June 18, 2024.

The latest expansion comes a year after the release of the base game on May 23, 2023. The DLC will come with expanded stages, more powerful weapons, and a free mode Horde Mode.

Time to get back to purging the heretics in #Boltgun DLC! 💥



Explore new environments, exterminate new enemies, purge with new weapons, and stop Chaos' corruption before it spreads across the universe!



Coming to PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC on June 18th.

Introducing New Stages and Powerful Weapons

The ‘Forges of Corruption’ expansion promises to add significant content to Warhammer 40K: Boltgun. Some of the new stages include those that explore the dooms of a Manufactorum facility. These stages are full of Chaos heretics and daemons so that players can explore hectic and action-packed experiences.

In addition to new stages, the expansion also introduces new enemies. Players will be able to battle against the Chaos Space Marines Black Legion, Black Legion Havoc, and the Helbrute. The Black Legion Havoc is armed with heavy weapons and the Helbrute is a Chaos Space Marine dreadnought mecha.

In order to counter these new threats, players will be equipped with new weapons. Other powerful additions to the armory include the Multi-Melta, a gun that shoots powerful gouts of flame and the Missile Launcher, which fires unguided missiles.

Addition of Free Horde Mode DLC

The most interesting addition to the ‘Forges of Corruption’ expansion is the free Horde Mode DLC. This mode tests the skill of the players and allows them to fight as many waves of powerful enemies as they can. This provides more gameplay value for the game, which allows players to test their ability against constant swarms of Chaos enemies.

Through a tweet, Warhammer said:

Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun is getting a massive DLC expansion for more retro-themed action. Source: Warhammer X account

Focus Entertainment unveiled these aspects of the game during the recent Warhammer Skulls event. The trailer, which they made in the spirit of exaggerated “boomer shooter” advertisements, reaffirms that players will be back again to play as members of Ultramarines Space Marine Chapter. They will fight against Chaos forces in epic battles while staying true to the game’s over-the-top brutality and movement-based gameplay.

Expansion Release Details

The ‘Forges of Corruption’ expansion is planned to be released on June 18, 2024. This release will be on PC, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Xbox One. The Switch version will be released later, although the date of the release has not been mentioned. This expansion adds more depth and excitement to Warhammer 40K: Boltgun, making sure that the fans are more than adequately supplied with content.

Over the past few years, Games Workshop has released new items in the Warhammer 40K line. Famous games such as Call of Duty have featured special Warhammer 40K crossovers, including Space Marine and Astra Militarum. Warhammer 40K: Boltgun stands out by blending the iconic setting with fast-paced gameplay inspired by classics like Doom and Quake with its retro shooter style.

The ‘Forges of Corruption’ expansion comes at a time when the game celebrates its first anniversary.

Cryptopolitan reporting by Chris Murithi.