W3GG to Launch Exclusive Private Token Sale for Community Members on July 1st

Singapore, Singapore, June 21st, 2024, Chainwire

W3GG is excited to announce the launch of an exclusive private sale of its W3GG tokens, starting on July 1, 2024. This sale offers community members a unique opportunity to purchase tokens at an initial price of $0.05 each.

The private sale is structured to be inclusive, ensuring that all community members can participate. This approach reflects W3GG’s dedication to community-driven growth and rewarding early supporters. Only $250,000 worth of tokens will be available, exclusively for W3GG’s Soulbound Token (SBT) holders, with purchase options ranging from $25 to $5,000 per wallet.

To participate in the sale, community members must meet the following requirements:

• Have a W3GG account

• Possess a W3GG SBT

• Complete KYC on presale.w3gg.io

• Have more than 1500 WXP

“This initiative underscores W3GG’s commitment to empowering its community and fostering a robust, inclusive gaming ecosystem” said Irene Umar, Founder of W3GG. “Early supporters will benefit from the favorable pricing, reflecting the company’s dedication to rewarding loyalty. We are thrilled to launch the W3GG Community Round Private Sale. This is a pivotal moment in our vision to bringing gaming beyond play. We aim to create a vibrant, inclusive environment where gamers and developers can thrive.”

The announcement comes at a time when Web3 gaming is experiencing substantial growth. According to CoinGecko, 29 of the world’s 40 biggest game studios are investing in Web3 gaming, with seven actively developing their own Web3 games in-house. Game7’s State of Web Gaming report indicated that at least $15 billion of institutional investment has recently moved into space. This influx of research, development, talent, and investment is now yielding significant outputs in the Web3 gaming space.

W3GG is leading this charge, with strong backing from industry giants such as IVC, YGG, and Animoca Brands. The company has strategically invested in over 70 cutting-edge games, including Dark Times, Heroes of Mavia, APEIRON, and Nyan Heroes. These strategic investments highlight W3GG’s pioneering role in shaping the future of Web3 gaming and advancing the industry’s development.

For more information on the W3GG Community Round Private Sale and to check eligibility requirements, please visit W3GG’s Litepaper.

About W3GG:

W3GG connects over 3 million gamers across five countries and serves as the exclusive partner of Yield Guild Games (YGG) in Southeast Asia. The company focuses on creating a social-first gaming ecosystem that promotes personal development and meaningful connections among gamers, transforming players into vital contributors and community advocates.

For further details, visit W3GG’s official website.

CGO

Josh Gier

W3GG

[email protected]



Disclaimer. This is a paid press release. Readers should do their own due diligence before taking any actions related to the promoted company or any of its affiliates or services. Cryptopolitan.com is not responsible, directly or indirectly, for any damage or loss caused or alleged to be caused by or in connection with the use of or reliance on any content, goods or services mentioned in the press release.