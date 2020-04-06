Debrief videochat Dapp has been launched by Vonage co-founder Jeff Pulver. Jeff is known to be an avid supporter of innovative ‘Voice-Over-Internet-Protocol’ services that help power next-gen online communication services. His latest innovation, Debrief videochat Dapp, promises highly secure business communications.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic has stopped the world in its tracks, more businesses are exploring work-from-home positions. Videochat application Zoom became famous overnight and grossed top spot in every app store. Zoom users reported insufficient data security as user information and private communications were spilled into public networks. Jeff’s Debrief videochat Dapp addresses such privacy and security concerns.

Decentralized Debrief videochat Dapp promises robust security

Most online communication apps today use centralized data storage solutions. Such an approach leads to higher chances of a centralized failure as well. Confidential information, personal data, and business files are high risk in such systems. A decentralized application is an ideal solution to address privacy concerns.

With 0 end-to-end encryption as well as in-app surveillance, @zoom_us does not keep your data safe & secure. Now more than ever, users need a safe application in order to communicate. https://t.co/egC2KCbrer#zoombombing #blockchain #Crypto — Debrief Network (@debrief_co) April 3, 2020

Debrief videochat Dapp promises robust data security via superior encryption, decentralized data storage, and blockchain-base authentication. The Dapp does not store any personal information but employs decentralized solutions for storage. Once data reaches the network, chances of tampering are all but zero. Any effort to manipulate user data requires multiple signatures, ensuring that other devices won’t give access to editing permission.

Decentralized apps on the rise as security concerns grow manifold

Other blockchains can also use Debrief for conventional communication purposes, just like a middleware layer. Therefore, other applications can take advantage of the highly secure blockchain architecture of Debrief. The benefits of a decentralized infrastructure can thus be extended to other traditional applications.

Debrief beta version provides HD video-conferencing, P2P-powered video and audio calling feature, file storage, and much more. The Dapp currently has 3,000 uses and is set to handle more traffic. Interestingly, users now prefer decentralized versions of popular apps for safety and security reasons.