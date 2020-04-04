Popular video conferencing app Zoom has been banned by Elon Musk-led SpaceX citing privacy and security concerns. The app, despite being one of the most useful applications during this pandemic, has been in hot waters since last week due to its poor privacy. A decentralized alternate to Zoom is highly in demand that can maintain the privacy of its users.

Many people have reported that hackers have been successful in breaking into video conferences and chats. The app was used by major corporations across the world such as SpaceX. After the news of privacy concerns spread, it was decided that SpaceX will altogether stop using the application further.

A decentralized alternate to Zoom- why is it needed?

Data privacy analysts have reported that the app, as far as user privacy is considered, is a major disaster. Since the beginning of the year, the number of daily users on the app has skyrocketed by 67%. After these concerns were raised globally, Zoom updated its blog on its website citing the ways in which ‘uninvited guests’ can be kept away from entering your private sessions.

The US Federal authorities have also denounced Zoom and have asked people not to use the app. Hence, there is a massive need for a decentralized alternate to Zoom.

How would a decentralized alternate to Zoom help?

Decentralization means having no central authority or a center point. When there is no center, scammers and hackers would find it extremely difficult to break into the video conferences or chats. It is unfortunate that currently there is no blockchain-based enterprise that can take over from Zoom. Even if there is, it won’t be able to handle the traffic that Zoom currently handles.

However, having a decentralized alternate to Zoom that relies on blockchain technology can be a massive step for the blockchain universe and can be the key to global blockchain adoption.