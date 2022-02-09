Malmö, Sweden, 9th February, 2022, Chainwire

Volt Inu ($VOLT) project developers are proud to announce that, following their listing on Hotbit, they have not 1 but 2 other CEX listings coming in the next few days; XT and Bitmart! To carry on their listing spree, Volt Inu will list on Singapore-based exchange Xt.

Soon after, the Volt Inu listing will go live on Bitmart , a leading exchange that provides real-time trading services for top cryptocurrencies such as BTC and ETH. Stay tuned for the official announcement from Bitmart exchange coming soon.

Holders can keep track of Volt Inu’s price action, trading volume, and more on leading crypto ranking websites Coingecko and Coinmarketcap .

Volt Inu is Knocking Milestone On its Way to The Moon

In just seven weeks, the project has been listed on two CEXs (BKEX and LBANK) and gathered 10k+ holders across Ethereum and Binance Smart Chain. The developers have also launched $VOLT on leading DEXs Uniswap and PancakeSwap, giving crypto users easy access to the doggy-based coin across the two chains.

The team has also secured celebrity endorsements from famous artists Soulja Boy, The Game, and Rich the Kid. The dev team has also bought back and burned 50 ETH worth of $VOLT to help the coin maintain its hyper-deflationary status and deliver more value to holders.

What’s more, the hard-working team has partnered with Crypto Cart to help with exposure to both platforms and to enable the Volt Inu community to pay for real-world goods with $VOLT.

The developers have also released the first batch of Volt Inu merchandise on Bonfire and built a solid NFT portfolio on OpeanSea , the largest marketplace for digital collectibles. All profits from the NFT sales will be used to buy back and burn $VOLT tokens.

What Next for Volt Inu?

Volt Inu has a list of developments lined up on its Roadmap in the coming weeks and months. The project backers are currently building a fiat gateway that will allow crypto enthusiasts to purchase $VOLT directly on the Volt Inu website using VISA and Mastercard credit cards.

The team is also working on an NFT collection set to launch in a few weeks. Once live and minted, the rare and unique collectibles will allow the project to use them in their upcoming P2E game and their future Launchpad.

Volt Inu’s creators are also finalizing the development of their dashboard that will host the platform’s gamified social activity system set to launch in early March.

About Volt Inu

Volt Inu ($VOLT) is a hyper-deflationary token that facilitates holders to invest in multiple asset classes such altcoins, NFTs, staking and farming, nodes, and stable coins.

The dedicated Volt Inu ($VOLT) team is on a mission to build a strong family ready to be at the top of the meme coin movement. Hold $VOLT tokens and enjoy the burns, utilities, and memes as the newest meme coin on ETH and BSC kick starts its journey to the moon. Volt Inu has announced it will list on Singapore-based CEX Xt.com, although the listing date is unknown.

To connect with the Volt Inu Army that is growing steadily by the day, check out the social pages below:

| Twitter | Telegram |

Jo Evans

contact@voltinu.in