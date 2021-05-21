TL;DR Breakdown

Vitalik says that ETH is going to beat up Bitcoin BTC.

Ethereum to launch eth 2.0 that is environmentally friendly.

The boss of ETH said that crypto is like a bubble meaning it can not be easily predicted when it will come up. He said that ETH might beat up the bull and get to the top of crypto. What makes Vitalik think that ETH will defeat BTC is the debate that has caught almost everyone’s attention on the massive consumption of fuel energy by the giant digital asset.

The founder of the second-largest digital asset Vitalik Buterin, when interviewed by CNN on Tuesday 19th, said that the crypto space had three bubbles so far. He said he does not know the exact time to which the crypto bubbles will come to an end. However, he said that it could be ending or it will end in a few months to come.

Bitcoin BTC may be left behind

Musk’s decision to suspend Bitcoin (BTC) payments has made it record a significant drop. The fall of bitcoin to $30,000 has affected many investors. However, the 27-year-old billionaire who dropped from college said that he had not felt the effect of the drop.

Massive consumption of fuel by the all-time high digital currency could bring it down if the technology used to mine the digital asset is not changed.

The massive effect on the environment might also bring concerns to other institutions using Bitcoin (BTC) to make payments.

ETH is in the process of transiting to ETH 2.0 that will be friendly to the environment. ETH 2.0 is almost 100% fuel saving. This could be the best fit for the replacement of BTC. The 27-year-old ETH founder said that if the giant continues using the same technology it will be left behind by Ethereum.