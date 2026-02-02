Vitalik cashed $70K betting against crazy Polymarket predictions

Vitalik Buterin, the co-founder of Ethereum and a prominent figure in the blockchain space, recently shared his approach to navigating the prediction market Polymarket in an interview with Foresight News.

At this time, he outlined that he begins by identifying markets during a phase he refers to as “crazy mode,” where he bets that extreme scenarios will not occur.

To further elaborate on this point for better understanding, the co-founder gave an example of a recent market bet that suggests whether US President Donald Trump will receive the Nobel Peace Prize. Buterin also mentioned that market speculation holds that the dollar could hit zero in 2027 during periods of heightened anxiety.

Buterin illustrates the crucial value of prediction markets

Buterin stated that he had invested around $440,000 in Polymarket. After placing a bet on the prediction market in 2025, he generated $70,000 in profit, representing a 16% return. Concerning this profit, the industry executive argued that betting against market hype often proves profitable for him. Therefore, according to his argument, bettors target markets driven by extreme, irrational sentiment to maximize their earnings.

Responding to the Ethereum co-founder’s statement, Loxley Fernandes, a prominent Web3 entrepreneur and fintech innovator, and Dastan, CEO of Dastan company, expressed his belief that Buterin’s success stemmed from identifying and profiting from obviously flawed assumptions, demonstrating the significant value of prediction markets.

“When emotional extremes and irrational feelings affect markets, rational players not only make money but also help bring prices back to reality,” he said, further adding that, “ this is exactly what prediction markets are meant to do: provide clear signals amid all the noise.”

However, as with other marketplaces, Buterin disclosed that betting platforms such as Polymarket face key challenges, particularly regarding how oracles operate. Notably, oracles are decentralized third-party services that bridge real-world event outcomes to the blockchain, automatically and securely resolving market bets.

To outline some of the challenges faced, the industry executive highlighted an example of a prediction market connected to the Russia-Ukraine conflict. In this prediction market, individuals bet on whether the Russian army would seize control of Myrnohrad, a city in Ukraine. Here, the Oracle for this prediction market used maps retrieved from the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), a nonpartisan, nonprofit Washington, D.C.-based think tank.

Buterin raises concerns about prediction market oracles’ security measures

Regarding the ISW-sourced maps, Buterin mentioned that they were shared on the social media platform X. In the Russia-Ukraine conflict, an industry executive noted that the prediction market determined “control” based on which army controlled the city’s train station.

Upon the breach of the ISW’s X account, the think tank’s maps were swiftly updated to show that Russian forces controlled the train station. The following day, the Institute apologized and removed the incorrect information.

In the meantime, the precise payout figures were not officially disclosed. Still, local media in Ukraine reported that some participants in this bet may have received returns exceeding 33,000%, with trading volume of approximately $1.3 million.

At this moment, reports noted that Buterin shared such examples to demonstrate that the security measures of prediction market oracles are inadequate. “They never thought that one message they shared would decide who owned $1 million on the blockchain,” he said.

