Vitalik Buterin warns prediction markets as short-term dopamine bets hijack narrative

Vitalik Buterin recently shared a lengthy post on X where he critiqued the current state of prediction markets. His current stance slightly differs from what it was last year, when he claimed it was “healthier” to participate in them than regular markets.

In his post, Buterin expressed concern about the state of prediction markets in their current form. He admitted they had achieved a certain level of success, but that they also “seem to be over-converging to an unhealthy product market fit.

Buterin claims this is happening because they embrace short-term cryptocurrency price bets, sports betting, and other similar things that have dopamine value without any kind of long-term fulfillment or societal information value.

“My guess is that teams feel motivated to capitulate to these things because they bring in large revenue during a bear market where people are desperate – an understandable motive, but one that leads to corposlop,” Buterin wrote.

Buterin’s warning about prediction markets

Buterin believes the space would be better off pushed into a totally different use case: “hedging, in a very generalized sense,” he wrote.

As far as he is concerned, the dopamine-driven bets that seem to be taking center stage now are an unhealthy product-market fit. He believes these bets now dominate substantive uses, putting the space at risk of being captured by uninformed speculation rather than genuine information aggregation.

In the future, he advocates steering prediction markets towards risk hedging applications, for example, tools that can help reduce real-world risks to assets or expenditures.

He had a different opinion last December

While Vitalik Buterin’s thoughts on prediction markets have not changed radically, they are a bit different from how he felt about them as of December last year. At the time, he was clearly positive and defensive about them.

In fact, just before Christmas, Cryptopolitan reported that the Ethereum co-founder claimed on Farcaster that prediction markets are “healthier to participate in than regular markets.”

After all, he claimed they’re bounded between 0-1, reducing pump-and-dump risks. He also co-trusted them favorably with social media, positioning them as better tools for truth-seeking and measuring uncertainty with economic accountability.

He continued to defend them in December, even in the face of critics concerned about risks to sports and election integrity, arguing a similar level of manipulation already exists in stock markets.

What changed?

Buterin’s stance on prediction markets has been altered due to various potential reasons. One is the direction of the sector’s evolution.

While platforms like Polymarket have exploded in volume, much of that growth comes from gambling-related, short-horizon bets rather than deeper uses like hedging. This has become more apparent with the current bearish conditions pushing platforms towards shipping more addictive high-frequency features for retention.

Buterin has not given up on prediction markets yet, and his recent post is proof that he still sees massive potential in them. He hopes platforms push towards more generalized hedging use cases, as it would be better to rescue them from the present rut than scrap the concept entirely.

Polymarket’s 15-minute markets part of the problem

Talk about how platforms are leaning towards ultra-short-term markets comes weeks after Polymarket, a popular prediction market platform, launched its 15-minute crypto prediction markets in January.

15-minute Up or Down market contracts have reportedly gone from 5% of crypto volume to roughly 60% in early 2026, while hourly markets account for 20%.

According to an X article by Kunal Doshi, a researcher with Blockworks, these short-duration contracts are a core driver in crypto volume. However, the data has shown that those markets are dominated by systematic traders rather than directional bettors.

These traders are not interested in the prices and are more focused on arbitrage opportunities. They reportedly contribute up to 70% of the 15-minute market’s volumes.

As these markets increasingly become the powerhouse of crypto prediction markets, Buterin is calling for a reorientation, convinced that this is not a tangent that prediction markets need to focus on.

Build the next generation of finance, not corposlop.