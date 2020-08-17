Hayden Otto, the CEO of bitcoinbch.com has started a new fundraiser that will raise BCH to support viral BCH marketing.

According to the CEO, he said the viral BCH marketing fundraising would only last for about 15 days and would be done via leveraging on the Flipstarter platform.

The CEO has been reported to be a key figure in driving the adoption of BCH through a number of his videos that went viral. Furthermore, he has been solely responsible for the increase in BCH adoption in Queensland, Australia while backing the famed Bitcoin Cash city conference.

Otto noted that he had critically gone through some of the significant fundraisers on Flipstarter. He had noticed that infrastructure and third party development were the primary beneficiaries of fundraisers on the platform.

Hayden Otto’s fundraising supports viral BCH marketing

In the description that was attached to his fundraiser, Otto noted that he was convinced the members of the public would prefer to send in donations to boost viral BCH marketing.

In his words:

This area is not getting the much-needed attention, and I have decided to solicit for about 650 BCH to boost BCH marketing which would see the production of viral videos on BCH.

Furthermore, Otto stresses that his team is working tirelessly to change the view of the public about BCH as they have numerous projects lined up to effect that.

Video contents in English and Chinese languages

In his full statement, the CEO said that he was going to be responsible for the donations that will be gotten as it won’t go directly into the purse of his organization.

He further stressed that he would be posting the viral BCH marketing videos on his platform, which boasts of numerous users all around the world. To reach a wide range of viewers, Otto said the new videos would be made in English and Chinese language in a bid to bring in more viewers.