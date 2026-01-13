Violent “wrench attacks” resurface in the France crypto community

France has seen a series of kidnappings with extreme violence targeting crypto investors throughout 2025, a trend that has continued into the year. Four attempted kidnappings alone occurred within four days in early January 2026.

Recently, a crypto investment executive and his family were assaulted and restrained by three armed intruders at their home in Verneuil-sur-Seine in what has become the latest “wrench attack” to hit France’s crypto community.

The case adds to a growing list of attacks aimed at investors believed to hold or control crypto assets, underscoring persistent security concerns for crypto investors in the country.

Victims hesitate to report crimes due to EU tax compliance

According to a French news outlet, three gunmen forced their way into the residence around nighttime, beat both parents, and restrained the couple and their two children with cable ties. However, the family managed to break free and sought refuge with neighbors while the attackers fled toward a nearby train station.

A day before the incident in Verneuil-sur-Seine, kidnappers took a 43-year-old man from his home in Saint-Léger-sous-Cholet. The victim was tied up, beaten, and then left at Basse-Goulaine, which is around 50 kilometers from his home.

Investigators from the Specialized Interregional Jurisdiction of Rennes say the attackers were after the victim’s crypto. Before that, the family had already faced multiple attempted break-ins over the Christmas holidays.

Also, 3 masked men came into a Manosque home, held a woman at gunpoint, and stole a USB drive that had her partner’s crypto credentials.

Victims typically don’t report crypto crimes since doing so entails revealing wallet sizes, transaction histories, and trading habits. Traders prefer not to handle tax or compliance issues.

They weigh the low chance of recovering funds against the high perceived risk of tax trouble, wealth exposure, reputational damage, or even physical danger. For many, staying quiet feels safer than having to deal with the strict EU rules.

Crypto ownership became mainstream, while European citizens doubled their exposure between 2022 and 2024. At the same time, tax authorities required more reporting and tying on-chain addresses to identities with full KYC data.

Proposals for new laws on taxing wealth will include reporting on crypto holdings above 5,000 EUR.

France also plans to tax crypto holdings above € 2 million at 1% annually, including those held in self-custodial or offshore wallets. Crypto ownership is still reported voluntarily; however, any attempt to use a centralized platform may require connecting wallets to an identity. Tax authorities may also demand payments based on unrealized capital gains, causing long-term holders to sell and cover their costs.

Traditional payment channels used in a data leak case

So far in the effort to arrest the criminals, investigators have revealed that tax agents may have deliberately exposed the data of crypto owners. Cryptopolitan reported that the former French tax agent Ghalia C. recently appealed her sentence for aiding organized crime. She was investigated for exposing the details of a prison guard, and may have shared data on crypto ownership.

2025 set records for crypto’s role in broader illicit flows, which blockchain analytics firm Chainalysis says reached $154 billion in transactions to illicit addresses. However, Ghalia took payments through traditional means via bank cash deposits and Western Union transfers.

Meanwhile, NFT Paris and RWA Paris 2026 were canceled by their organizers. They cited the pressures of the late 2025 market crash. The meetup was held for four years in a row, even during the 2022-2023 bear market.

Although organizers don’t state it directly, the attacks have become a real ‘cost’ for industry participants, difficult to budget for, but very tangible. However, the calendar still includes events like Paris Blockchain Week, which focus on institutions, regulations, and RWA tokenization.

