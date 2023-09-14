Vietnam’s FPT Secures 67 Million Chip Orders, Eyes AI Expansion and Education

TL;DR Breakdown

Description FPT, the prominent tech conglomerate in Vietnam, has made waves with its latest achievements. Valued at an impressive $5.2 billion on the Ho Chi Minh City stock exchange, FPT has secured orders for a staggering 67 million chips scheduled for delivery through 2025. These developments coincide with the company’s strategic endeavors to expand its influence … Read more

FPT, the prominent tech conglomerate in Vietnam, has made waves with its latest achievements. Valued at an impressive $5.2 billion on the Ho Chi Minh City stock exchange, FPT has secured orders for a staggering 67 million chips scheduled for delivery through 2025. These developments coincide with the company’s strategic endeavors to expand its influence in the realms of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and education.

FPT’s remarkable chip order influx and global presence

FPT, a pivotal player in Vietnam’s dynamic tech landscape, has rapidly expanded its footprint in the semiconductor sector. The company initially disclosed orders for 25 million chips slated for production until 2025, but Chairman Truong Gia Binh has now revealed a more comprehensive figure of 67 million chip orders. These chips are designated for clients in Taiwan, South Korea, and Japan, primarily targeting the medical devices industry and various electronics applications.

Diverging from conventional industry practices that often involve outsourcing chip production, FPT has adopted a distinctive approach. It designs its chips in-house and outsources manufacturing to South Korea or Taiwan. This unconventional strategy not only positions FPT for future growth but also opens the possibility of establishing the first chip manufacturing facility in Vietnam.

AI advancements and Educational initiatives

Beyond its significant presence in the semiconductor sector, FPT is actively venturing into the fields of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and education. The company has recently formed a strategic partnership with a reputable U.S. firm, Landing AI, with the aim of enhancing its training capabilities. Furthermore, FPT is currently engaged in discussions with U.S. tech heavyweight Nvidia and other prominent Vietnamese companies to explore AI applications across diverse sectors, including cloud storage and healthcare.

Chairman Truong Gia Binh, whose academic background includes mathematics training at Moscow universities, envisions substantial growth potential for Vietnam in the field of AI. FPT’s commitment to education is evident through its extensive student outreach programs. The company seeks to address the burgeoning demand for skilled chip engineering professionals in Vietnam by potentially increasing the workforce tenfold over the next decade, aiming for a total of 50,000 professionals.

Collaborations with U.S. tech giants and prospects ahead

FPT’s recent participation in a business summit alongside leading U.S. tech firms during U.S. President Joe Biden’s visit to Hanoi underscores the company’s global aspirations. The collaboration initiatives, such as the partnership with Landing AI and ongoing discussions with Nvidia, highlight FPT’s determination to leverage AI technologies in cloud storage, healthcare, and various other sectors.

While the successful Nasdaq listing of Vietnamese electric vehicle manufacturer VinFast in August captured attention, Chairman Truong Gia Binh remains cautiously optimistic about an immediate U.S. listing for FPT. Presently, FPT generates annual U.S. revenues ranging from $250 million to $300 million, with ambitious plans to quintuple these figures to $1 billion by 2030. The possibility of a U.S. listing looms on the horizon, contingent upon the company’s growth trajectory and client demands.

FPT, headquartered in Vietnam, is poised for substantial growth in the years to come. This growth is fueled by its substantial chip orders, coupled with strategic expansions into the domains of AI and education. FPT’s innovative approach to chip design and manufacturing, as well as its synergistic collaborations with U.S. tech giants, underscore its dedication to technological advancement and global engagement.

Chairman Truong Gia Binh’s vision for FPT extends beyond industry leadership, encompassing a commitment to nurturing talent through education. As FPT continues to evolve and consolidate its global presence, it serves as a testament to Vietnam’s technological prowess and its ability to seize opportunities in the ever-evolving digital landscape.