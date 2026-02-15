Vietnam's crypto boom suffers an unfortunate fate.

Vietnam has seen its once high-thriving crypto industry become a shadow of itself after the recent marketwide decline in digital assets. According to reports, the recent market decline has forced users to sell off their assets, with most retail traders currently in the red as a result of the development.

Over the last few years, Vietnam has approached digital assets cautiously, allowing blockchain technology to develop in a grey area, unlike its neighboring China, which chose an outright ban back in 2021. In Vietnam, digital assets have been barred from being used as a medium of exchange, while the government allows its citizens to speculate on the assets without restriction. The move allowed its young population to sit at the forefront of crypto adoption, with an estimated 17 million people holding digital assets.

What happened to Vietnam’s crypto industry?

In the past few months, Vietnam has been making progress in its crypto industry. In January, the country announced that it had begun accepting applications from firms looking to operate a licensed crypto exchange in the country. Under the licensing framework, applicants must have a minimum contributed charter capital of 10 trillion Vietnamese dong ($400 million) alongside other requirements. The licensing program was rolled out under the legislation passed by the National Assembly of Vietnam in June 2025.

However, what looked like a boom in the crypto industry has now turned into a liability as investors are presently in the midst of a crypto winter. The price of Bitcoin has almost halved since hitting a new record high above $126,000 in October, with other digital assets sliding even further. In an interview carried out by AFP, a university student in Hanoi, Hong Le, claimed that he had lost all his digital holdings. He claimed that his holdings rose to $200,000, but crashed when Bitcoin and other digital assets slid.

Discussing the current market situation, Tran Xuan Tien, the head of Ho Chi Minh City’s blockchain association, mentioned that many companies have shut down as a result of the crisis. He added that others have also been downsizing, as most of them are looking for capital to extend their runway. His words were echoed by Nguyen The Vinh, co-founder of blockchain firm Ninety Eight, who mentioned that his company just laid off about one-third of its staff since last year.

Industry figures call for plans to help the sector

Talking about the future, Vinh added that the company is expected to carry out more restructurings in the future due to the gloomy outlook of the industry. “The market will likely remain difficult for years, not just months, so we need backup plans.” Until recently, Vietnam’s crypto sector was a careful place to be, with ventures dealing in highly speculative assets and Ponzi schemes flourishing alongside firms offering legitimate products.

At the time, the Vietnamese government warned about the dangers of crypto and went after the perpetrators of some huge scam operations, especially one where investors were swindled out of more than $400 million. Under its leader, To Lam, the country is now pursuing growth reform, as it seeks to embrace the blockchain industry and assert control over the $100 billion market. While the law recognizing digital assets came into effect last month, investors have questioned its implementation.

According to Vinh, most of the firms are halting operations, downsizing, or moving elsewhere because of the increasing decline and the unclear legal framework in the industry. He also added that new firms are struggling to gain popularity as investors are now choosing to wait out the turbulence in the market. In the past, investors were enticed by the promises of making 400% returns, but are now discouraged when they hear that they might lose everything.