Vietnam sets steep $408 million barrier for crypto exchanges under new tax proposal.

Vietnam’s Ministry of Finance has introduced new tax rules for digital currency transactions, introducing a 0.1% levy on transfers made through approved service platforms.

The proposed regulations are now available for public review on the ministry’s online portal.

The draft circular covers tax policies for buying, selling, and moving crypto assets within the country. These activities won’t fall under value-added tax rules. The government plans to apply a different tax structure depending on whether the investor is an individual or a business.

Tax rates for individuals and companies

People who trade digital currencies will pay a 0.1% personal income tax on the total value of each transaction. This matches what the government currently charges for stock market trades. The tax applies to all individual traders, whether they live in Vietnam or abroad.

Vietnamese companies that make money from selling crypto assets will be charged a 20% corporate income tax. The taxable amount equals the selling price minus what the company paid to buy the asset and any direct costs tied to the sale.

Foreign companies that trade digital currencies through Vietnamese service providers would face a 0.1% corporate income tax based on revenue from each sale.

The ministry describes crypto assets as digital items that use special computer codes or digital methods to verify their creation, release, storage, and transfer.

Starting in September 2025, Vietnam intends to conduct a test program for the cryptocurrency market. During the five-year trial period, Vietnamese dong must be used for all digital currency transactions. The government has been taxing cryptocurrency trading in the same manner as stock transactions prior to the implementation of these new regulations.

A number of topics will be covered under the pilot program. Businesses can create trading platforms, provide and issue cryptocurrency assets, and offer associated services. According to officials, the test will be conducted cautiously to ensure that operations remain transparent and secure while safeguarding the rights of participating companies and individuals.

Strict capital requirements for exchange operators

The proposed rules set high financial requirements for companies wanting to open digital asset exchanges. They must have at least VND 10 trillion in starting capital, which equals about $408 million. This is three times what banks need to start operations and roughly 33 times what airline companies require.

Foreign investors can own up to 49% of these exchanges. Institutional members must provide at least 65% of the service provider’s starting capital. Of that portion, at least 35% must come from two or more organizations such as banks, securities firms, or insurance companies.

Companies providing crypto services under Resolution No. 05/2025/NQ-CP, issued by the government on September 9, 2025, must pay 20% corporate income tax on their service income. Some exceptions apply under Corporate Income Tax Law No. 67/2025/QH15.

The draft sets out when companies and individuals must report revenue and income from crypto sales. These timing rules follow existing corporate and personal income tax laws for securities transfers.

Only Vietnamese companies can issue crypto assets during the trial period, according to the Ministry of Finance. These businesses must register as limited liability or joint-stock companies. The assets they issue must have real backing and cannot take the form of regular money or traditional securities.

Service providers with licenses must send monthly reports to tax officials showing transaction amounts and taxes collected.

Public comments on the draft paper are still welcome via the Ministry of Finance’s website. Before officials complete the regulations, residents and businesses can express their opinions about the proposed tax system during the feedback period.