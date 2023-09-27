Video game actors announce plans to go on strike

TLDR Video game actors have voted to go on strike pending the resolution of issues with publishers.

Actors and motion capture performers unite for equity.

In a significant development, the Interactive Media Division of the Screen Actors Guild (SAG-AFTRA) has voted to authorize a strike if ongoing negotiations with video game publishers fail to yield a favorable new contract for voice actors and motion capture performers. While the voter turnout was approximately 27%, an overwhelming 98% of the 34,687 participants supported the strike. Negotiations between SAG-AFTRA’s video game representatives and signatory game studios have begun, with meetings scheduled for multiple days this week.

This news follows closely on the heels of the Writers Guild of America (WGA) announcing a tentative agreement with major film and television studios, pending approval from WGA West and East through a ratification vote. The challenges faced by SAG-AFTRA union members in the video game sector parallel those of actors and writers in the film and television industry, represented by SAG-AFTRA and WGA, respectively. They share concerns about the potential exploitation of artificial intelligence (AI) in their work and the failure of pay minimums to keep up with inflation and industry changes.

In a news update, SAG-AFTRA stated that video game companies that have committed to hiring union workers and adhering to union rules have “refused to offer acceptable terms” regarding these critical issues. Notable game publishers involved in the negotiations include Activision, Electronic Arts (EA), Insomniac Games, Epic Games, Take 2 Productions, and WB Games. Fran Drescher, the President of SAG-AFTRA, emphasized the urgency of the situation, stating that it is time for the video game companies to stop playing games and get serious about reaching an agreement.

Fran Drescher also noted that the vote outcome reflects members’ understanding of the vital nature of these negotiations and the need for video game companies, which are highly profitable, to provide performers with a contract that ensures a viable career in the industry. Voice actor Ben Prendergast, known for roles in games like EA’s Apex Legends and Sony’s God of War: Ragnarok, commented on the strike authorization, calling it “inevitable.” He explained that the Interactive agreement differs from the theatrical agreement, particularly in terms of residuals.

While the complexity of the negotiations may extend the strike’s duration, Prendergast noted that the industry’s substantial revenues are at stake, suggesting that the producers cannot push individual actors without facing collective resistance. Other prominent game voice actors, such as Victoria Atkin, known for her work in Assassin’s Creed and Diablo IV, have expressed support for a SAG-AFTRA Interactive strike on social media. Atkin emphasized the need for studios to “pay our #videogame heroes.” The situation highlights the growing concern within the video game industry regarding fair compensation and treatment of voice actors and motion capture performers.

As the industry continues to thrive, generating billions of dollars in revenue, performers are advocating for contracts that reflect the evolving landscape and ensure their contributions are appropriately rewarded. While negotiations are ongoing, the potential for a strike looms, casting a spotlight on the need for meaningful dialogue and agreements that address the concerns of the talented individuals who bring video game characters to life. The outcome of these negotiations will likely have a lasting impact on the industry and the future of video game performance.