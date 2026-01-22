Vibe coding on Solana: platforms launch a new type of asset with risk warnings.

Vibe coding is becoming a new narrative on Solana, tapping the wider trend of creating apps with the help of AI. Vibe-coded apps and platforms are reusing the meme model to speed-run launches, but may remain a risky asset type.

Vibe coding on Solana may be the next trend to use the meme token model. The new wave of creations follows a brief period dedicated to creator or content coins, which sought to reward content creators.

Vibe coding has launched a series of simple games on Solana, most of which boil down to Ponzi schemes. Those games may have some appeal, at least for those who aim to join early.

Vibe coding + AI could of course be used to build fun games, but for now it seems to enable more low-effort grifts on Solana… stay safe out there! Look at this absolutely insane claim on their ACTUAL WEBSITE. Imagine putting that in writing! 😂 https://t.co/aIfXCwgkow pic.twitter.com/SIGZVIxsOL — ian c (@ThirdTimeIan) January 21, 2026

Games also bring additional revenues and boost Solana’s transactions and general activity. However, like previous hype cycles, vibe coding projects may undercut the platform’s credibility.

Vibe coding arrives as other meta narratives slow down

Vibe coding may become another source of token launches on Solana, bringing a wave of new risky assets. As with other trends, the token trading may obscure the technology in search of easy liquidity.

Solana users immediately proposed that vibe-coded apps could launch with their own token to finance development. As with other meta narratives, this approach could easily turn into a series of rug pulls and failed tokens.

As with previous meta narratives, an intermediary layer appeared. With AI agents, platforms to launch new agents outperformed individual model launches.

With vibe coding apps, platforms to launch new apps and tokens may compete to become the center of the new meta-narrative. Influencers are already presenting some of the first launch platforms for the creation of more vibe-coded apps.

The trend has spread to Solana and Base, opening the door to thousands of token launches. IDEARALPH was among the first tokens to launch based on the vibe coding meta, inviting new projects to Base. The token was promoted by influencer Meta Alchemist.

Is the vibe coding meta viable?

Meta trends remain unpredictable and can lead to both fast gains and steep losses.

The AI meta and vibe coding may be a new attempt to bring back ‘trenches’ traders. Vibe coding and renewed AI meta with agents and apps aimed to offer the feeling of intrinsic value. However, several new AI tokens ended up in rug pulls and crashes.

The vibe coding meta has already gone through a small boom and bust cycle, but there may be more attempts to build launchpads. The space is entirely unregulated, and most projects can fail or be launched as an excuse for a rug pull. Supporting vibe-coded apps by buying tokens does not give the holders any rights or security that they would benefit from the product.

Additionally, most apps are easily built, but may not realistically gain adoption. The AI meta may still give a short-term boost to Solana fees and reported metrics, but it may be another repetition of issuing risky tokens based on hype.

