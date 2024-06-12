VGX Foundation and Honeyland Partner to Offer VGX Rewards for Players

George Town, Cayman Islands, June 12th, 2024, Chainwire

The VGX Foundation has announced a partnership with popular web3 game Honeyland, offering rewards utilizing the VGX token for their players.

VGX is a token that bridges multiple chains and is focused on bridging utility across GameFi and gaming ecosystems.

Honeyland is a popular blockchain-based casual strategy game available on iOS and Android, and one of the top games on Solana. With the new partnership, holders of Genesis Eggs, Bees, or Queens based on a snapshot of holders taken at 17:00 UTC on June 6, 2024, will receive VGX rewards. Thanks to the previously announced partnership with Gala Games, players receiving VGX will be able to take their VGX to Gala Games, where they can purchase a Voyager: Ascension season pass unlocking the ability to earn GVGX rewards.

In addition to the VGX reward for Genesis holders, from June 12 to June 19, there will be a free VGX cosmetic trait available to all Honeyland players in the Honeyland Cosmetic Shop: a VGX-themed “Mad Hatter” style hat. The cosmetic trait can be fused to any Bee, and by doing so will boost the Capacity trait for the Bee.

“We’re always looking for new ways to reward Honeyland players,” said Corey Wright, CEO at Honeyland. “Thanks to this partnership with the VGX Foundation, we’re able to offer exciting new rewards to our players whether they’ve been with us since the beginning, or are joining today.”

The VGX Foundation’s mission is to increase the number of projects integrating and using the VGX token, growing the number of users able to access and use the token across web3 gaming. For more information, visit www.vgxfoundation.com.

