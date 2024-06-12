Loading...

U.S. inflation drops to 3.3%, beating forecasts

2 mins read
U.S. inflation drops to 3.3%, beating forecasts

Contents
1. US’s inflation cools off
2. Crypto markets spike
Share link:

In this post:

  • U.S. inflation fell to 3.3% in May, raising hopes for early interest rate cuts and boosting the stock market.
  • Investors now heavily bet on a September rate cut, with the odds increasing from 60% to 84%.
  • Cryptocurrencies see outstanding recovery following the bullish CPI data.

U.S. inflation dropped to 3.3% in May, raising hopes for early interest rate cuts. This positive development boosted both the stock market and President Joe Biden’s PR. The data came in slightly below what economists had expected.

Also Read: Federal Reserve Is Struggling To Make Sense of U.S. Inflation

U.S. stocks opened at record highs following the release of the inflation data. Treasury yields dropped as investors anticipated more interest rate cuts this year. The S&P 500 surged by 1.1%, hitting a record intraday high of 5,436.89 during early trading. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq Composite rose by 1.6%.

US’s inflation cools off

The 3.3% rise in headline CPI for May was a positive surprise, just below the expected 3.4%. Core CPI, which removes the volatile food and energy prices, also showed positive signs by remaining at 3.4%, below the forecasted 3.5%. The data also revealed that monthly headline inflation was zero, indicating stable price levels. The core CPI increased by 0.2%, indicating mild inflationary pressures in other sectors.

U.S. inflation drops to 3.3%, beating forecasts
Source: US Bureau of Labor Statistics

Traders in the futures market increased their bets on a rate cut in September, ahead of the presidential election. The odds for this rate cut rose to 84%, compared to 60% before the inflation data was released. Investors are now fully pricing in two quarter-point interest rate cuts this year.

Also Read: U.S. inflation fight’s final stretch

Previously, the expectation was between one and two cuts. President Biden welcomed the figures as “progress on lowering inflation,” noting that inflation is now “nearly two-thirds from its peak.” He also highlighted that core inflation is at its lowest since April 2021.

Crypto markets spike

As soon as the CPI data came out, crypto markets saw a remarkable surge. Bitcoin went from $67K to $69K in a matter of minutes. Though they remain predominantly bearish in the short term, all cryptocurrencies in the top ten have seen an increase today. This demonstrates the potential for quick rebounds based on economic data.

U.S. inflation drops to 3.3%, beating forecasts
Source: CoinGecko

This uptick offers a brief respite from the recent downtrend and hints at the volatility that continues to characterize the crypto space. Moreover, the data sets the stage for Bitcoin to complete a perfect inverse head and shoulders pattern. This technical formation suggests a strong bullish reversal, and many analysts believe a “giga candle” is inevitable. If this pattern holds, we could see the strong bull run this year has promised.

Cryptopolitan reporting by Jai Hamid

Subjects tagged in this post: | |

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.

Share link:

Most read

Show all
Loading Most Read articles...

Stay on top of crypto news, get daily updates in your inbox

subscribe

Related News

Show all
Zimbabwe seeks global input on its crypto regulations
#News
2 mins read
29 mins ago

Zimbabwe seeks global input on its crypto regulations

Trump Accepts Bitcoin Lightning Network Payments for Donations
#News
2 mins read
3 hours ago

Trump: Bitcoin mining may be our “last line of defense”

Tether
#News
3 mins read
5 hours ago

Tether prints 1B tokens in a month, USDT faces EU regulation demands

cex defillama analysis
#News
2 mins read
6 hours ago

CEX exchanges record significant outflows in 30 days

Cryptopolitan daily

Discover our daily newsletter, empowering investors with market insights.

subscribe

Your gateaway into the world of Web3

top section
Learn
AI
Gaming
Company
Our products
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube

Copyright 2024 Cryptopolitan

Cryptopolitan
Top Sections
Follow us
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube
Subscribe to CryptoPolitan