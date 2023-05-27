VeChain price analysis: Price levels stumble below $0.01950 after bearish push

TL;DR Breakdown

The VeChain price analysis is indicating that the price levels have dropped down to $0.01946 once again. The bearish slop has been continuous during the day, and it is further strengthened by today’s loss. More sellers are attracted to selling their assets, which is why VET price levels are going down. The short-term trend line is thus moving downward, which is a major bearish indication as well. Interestingly, the VET/USD price has been fluctuating quite far from its closing price caps for a long time, which makes intraday trading interesting but risky.

VET/USD 1-day price chart: Price deviates once again as bears strike

The 1-day VeChain price analysis is going strong for the bears, as price levels are downgrading again after a brief bullish interval. The price has decreased up to $0.01946, and it seems that the bears are trying to regain their lost momentum. The past week has been greatly supportive of the bears, and the trend is following up today as well. Other values include the moving average (MA) value, which is currently settled at the $0.01931 spot.

VET/USD 1- day price chart. Source: TradingView

The volatility is slowly decreasing, which could be taken as a negative hint for the future. The Bollinger band values in the above price chart are as follows; the upper Bollinger band is present at $0.01982, while the lower Bollinger band is at $0.01887. Whereas the Relative Strength Index (RSI) score is also going down again, and this time it has gone back to the 43 level.

VeChain price analysis: Recent developments and further technical indications

The 4-hour VeChain price analysis shows that the price has undergone a significant loss after bearish activity. The bears have been in the lead for the past few hours, and they are still maintaining their high position as the price has decreased further. The moving average value is above the current price of $0.01943 because of the recent bearish drive. Meanwhile, the Bollinger bands are securing an average of $0.01925 in the 4-hour price chart.

VET/USD 4-hours price chart: Source: TradingView

The upper Bollinger band is standing at the $0.01966 level, whereas the lower Bollinger band is now present at the $0.01883 level. If we talk about the RSI score in the following chart, then it has also flattened at 53 because of the bearish trend.

VeChain price analysis conclusion

The given 1-day and 4-hour VeChain price analysis is confirming the downtrend for the day, as the bears are at the leading edge right now. The bearish momentum has taken the price levels down to $0.01946, which is a significant decline in the price. There is an avid chance that the price will go even further lower than the current price level to maintain a new low, as it already swung as low as $0.01920.

