Vechain price analysis: VET loses 7 percent as the price function deflates to $0.0220

Vechain price analysis is in favor of bears today as a further decrease in price has been observed today. The market has followed a bearish trend since yesterday, 17 September 2022. The cryptocurrency is facing loss once again as the bearish momentum has stopped the price from going above $0.0232. As a result, the price moved down to $0.0220. The bearish momentum seems to be strengthening on the four-hour chart as the price is moving towards the lower limit of the volatility indicator so a further decline in price can be expected in the coming hours.

VET/USD 1-day price chart: Bearish trend aggravates as price slumps down

The price is going down once again as a bearish trend has been confirmed from the one-day Vechain price analysis. VET/USD pair is trading hands at $0.0220 at the time of writing after being on the decline steadily since yesterday as the bearish momentum has come back. The crypto pair has lost a value of 7.73 percent during the last 24 hours and has lost a value of 0.70 percent over the past week. The trading volume has also been down by 7.78 percent, and the market cap has also decreased by 7.30 percent over the past day, limiting the market dominance to 0.18 percent.

VET/USD 1-day price chart. Source: TradingView

Furthermore, the volatility has been on the increasing side, which is yet another bearish sign. The upper limit of the Bollinger bands is at $0.0260, whereas the lower band value is at $0.0209, representing support for the cryptocurrency. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is moving downwards at index 39. The indicator hints at the price function under high pressure as traders are selling their assets.

Vechain price analysis: Recent developments and further technical indications

The four hours Vechain price analysis is showing signs of strengthening of the bearish momentum as the price underwent further decline during the last four hours. Although a downtrend has been dominating the charts, the bulls have shown their last presence at the end of the previous trading session. Today, the bears have succeeded in taking the lead back, and all the candlesticks for today are red. The price level is still below the moving average (MA) value, which is standing at $0.0229 for now.

VET/USD 4-hours price chart. Source: TradingView

The volatility has been increasing on the 4-hour chart as well, which means that chances of further recovery may come in the coming hours. The Bollinger bands Indicator dictates the following values; the upper value is currently at $0.0237, whereas the lower value is at $0.0218, representing support for VET as the price moves towards the lower band. The RSI curve is continuously moving down as the selling pressure is immense, and the RSI level has now decreased to index 49 in the lower half of the neutral zone implying the selling pressure.

Vechain price analysis conclusion

The price is headed down once again, as it has been confirmed from the one-day and four hours Vechain price analysis. The price has followed a downward movement today because of the bearish trend dominating the market. As bears have been in the driving seat for the past 24 hours so, bullish help may appear in the coming hours if bears show any exhaustion. But if the selling pressure continues, then VET may revisit the support zone around $0.0209.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.