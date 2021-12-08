TL;DR Breakdown

Vechain price analysis is bullish today.

VET/USD retraced to $0.09 overnight.

Closest resistance at $0.10 previous high.

Vechain price analysis is bullish today as we expect another attempt to break above $0.10 to follow over the next 24 hours after a higher low was set at $0.09 overnight. Therefore, VET/USD could see the next major resistance around $0.11 reached by the end of the week,

Cryptocurrency heat map. Source: Coin360

The cryptocurrency market has seen mixed results over the last 24 hours, with the market leader, Bitcoin, down by 1.49 percent. Meanwhile, Ethereum is in the green with a gain of 1.3 percent, while VeChain trades with a loss of over 1 percent.

Vechain price movement in the last 24 hours: Vechain fails to break $0.10, retraces to set a higher low at $0.09.

VET/USD traded in a range of $0.08843 – $0.09601, indicating mild volatility over the last 24 hours. Trading volume has increased by 3.42 percent, totaling $456.2 billion. Meanwhile, the total market cap trades around $6 billion, ranking the coin in 29th place overall.

VET/USD 4-hour chart: VET to test $0.10 resistance again?

On the 4-hour chart, we can see bulls slowly regaining control over the VeChain price, likely leading to another test of upside later this week.

VeChain price has seen a steady decrease over the past weeks until a strong spike lower was seen on Friday. VET/USD bottomed out at $0.07, setting a strong lower low before regaining some of the loss with a reaction to $0.10.

From there, the follow-up push lower led to a higher low at $0.08, indicating that bulls are slowly looking to reverse the market structure. On Monday, bulls pushed VET back below $0.10 resistance with a slightly lower high set.

Therefore, the overall VeChain price structure is trading in consolidation as of now. However, considering how far the market previously declined, we expect VET/USD to break higher and continue retracing the previous downswing.

Vechain Price Analysis: Conclusion

Vechain price analysis is bullish today as we saw retracement to $0.09 overnight turn into consolidation today. Likely VET/USD is now ready to attempt to break higher, with the next major resistance at $0.11.

While waiting for Vechain to move further, see our articles on Gochain wallet, Fiat wallets, and Trust wallet.