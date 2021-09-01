TL;DR Breakdown

Today’s VeChain price analysis is indicating a bear market on the daily 24-hour

VET/USD daily trading range starts from an intraday low of $0.1191 – $0.1239.

VeChain began a bullish uptrend at the close of July,

Today’s VeChain price analysis is indicating a bear market on the daily 24-hour candlesticks after the price undertook a gradual breakout and suddenly retraced back to $0.1150.

The general cryptocurrency market is trading on neutral ground. Some altcoins are gaining, others are losing. Market leader BTC declined by 1.56 percent while ETH improved by 6 percent. The best perfomer on the charts is Polkadot with a 15 percent increase.

VeChain price movement in the last 24 hours: VeChain spikes to $0.125

The 24-hour VeChain price analysis has recorded that the VET/USD daily trading range starts from an intraday low of $0.1191 – $0.1239. Such a broad range shows an increase in volatility over the last 24 hours. VeChain witnessed a 1.79 percent surge in trading volumes and sums $791 million. During press time, VeChain is ranked at position #22 with a sum market capitalization of $7.7 billion.

VET/USD 4-hour chart: VET set to retrace overnight?

The 4-hour candlesticks on our VeChain price analysis managed to stage an uptrend that got rejected at $0.1231, which might have led the price towards a new daily high at $0.1240.

VeChain began a bullish uptrend at the close of July, which extended into the final days of August. In fact, the coin has undergone a bullish rally of up to 160 percent in the last 2-months when it first broke out of the $0.056 support On July 20. Unfortunately, the bulls seem exhausted with the heightening number of sellers as the rally picked higher lows.

As a result, the supply chain token retraced to the $0.1150 support and built a downside at this mark. The support would later be retested once more and for the subsequent time, indicate a tight price range for the VET/USD pair. Meanwhile, the last weekend also had the supply chain token record the third high before the bears took control and pulled the price back.

VeChain Price Analysis: Conclusion

The daily VeChain price analysis is suggesting the chances of a bearish movement in the next 24-hours which could overturn the quick morning spike to the $0.1239 daily high. Anticipate a downward correction in the upcoming hours that might see the coin hit a daily low of $0.1150.

In the meantime, check out some of our articles on Bitcoin investments, crypto wallets and cryptocurrency scams.