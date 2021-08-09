TL;DR Breakdown

VET retraced from $0.11 yesterday.

Support currently found around $0.10.

VeChain is set for further decline.

VeChain price analysis indicates bearish momentum to follow over the next 24 hours as the market started to retrace from the $0.11 high yesterday. Overnight, some support was found around the $0.10 mark, although the market likely will head lower later today to test previous major resistance around $0.09 next.

Cryptocurrency heat map. Source: Coin360

The cryptocurrency market trades in the red over the last 24 hours. Bitcoin is down by 2.43 percent, while Ethereum is down by 6.36 percent. VeChain (VET) is among the worst performers, with a loss of more than 5 percent.

VeChain price movement in the last 24 hours: VeChain retraces from $0.11 high

VET/USD traded in a range of $0.09709 – $0.1073, indicating mild volatility over the last 24 hours. Trading volume has decreased by 30.7 percent and totals $831.6 billion. Meanwhile, the total market capitalization trades around $6.44 billion, resulting in a market rank of 22nd place.

VET/USD 4-hour chart: VET finds support around $0.10

On the 4-hour chart, we can see the VeChain price action starting to retrace from the $0.11 high, which should lead towards a retest of previous major resistance around $0.09 as support.

Vechain price action has traded with a very strong bullish momentum over the last weeks. After setting a slightly lower swing low around $0.056, VET/USD rallied and broke past the previous swing high at $0.095 on the 6th of August.

What followed was a further rally to the next resistance at $0.11, where rejection for further upside was seen. Yesterday, VET/USD started to retrace and reached $0.10 support overnight.

Currently, the VeChain price consolidates around $0.10 support as bears likely prepare for another push lower later today. The next support is located around the $0.09 mark and, once reached, would offer a good base from which to prepare for the next push higher later this week.

VeChain Price Analysis: Conclusion

VeChain price analysis is bearish for the next 24 hours as we expect further downside towards the previous resistance around $0.09 to be retested as support. From there, VET/USD will likely reverse once again and try to reach further highs later this month.

While waiting for Litecoin to move further, read our articles on Bitcoin Futures, Physical Bitcoin, as well as Proof of Stake vs Proof of Work.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.