VeChain price analysis is bearish for today as the market could not move any higher overnight and bears prepare to take over. Therefore, we expect VET/USD to move to the $0.10 support later this week.

Cryptocurrency heat map. Source: Coin360

The overall market trades with a small loss over the last 24 hours. Bitcoin remains relatively flat, while Ethereum has lost 3.67 percent. Meanwhile, the rest of the market has postes similar bearish results, with only a couple of altcoins dropping substantially more.

VeChain price movement in the last 24 hours

VET/USD traded in a range of $0.109 – $0.1141, indicating a small amount of volatility. 24 hour trading volume has decreased by 11.51 percent and totals $599 billion. Meanwhile, the total market cap stands around $7.1 billion, ranking the cryptocurrency in 21st place overall.

VET/USD 4-hour chart – VET fails to move above $0.115

On the 4-hour chart, we can see VET preparing to retrace after consolidation over the last 24 hours.

The overall price action structure is slightly bullish over the past weeks after a considerable retracement in May. A clear rejection was formed above the $0.05 mark at the end of May, from which the market established a high at $0.14.

After setting a higher low twice, the market moved to $0.15 mark in the beginning of June. After failure to move higher, VET/USD started to retrace again and retested previous lows around $0.10 twice.

A descending resistance trendline was established over the past weeks, which was broken on Sunday, indicating that bulls are regaining control. From there, the VeChain price started to move sideways with $0.115 as a resistance and $0.11 as a support.

Therefore, we expect VET/USD to move lower over the following 24 hours and try to retest the $0.10 support. If this price mark fails to hold, the next support is located at $0.09. In case VeChain reached the $0.09 support, we can expect a lot more bearish price action over the following weeks.

Alternatively, VET/USD is expected to reverse and start setting higher highs again as bulls are eager to retest the previous all-time high.

VeChain Price Analysis: Conclusion

VeChain price analysis is bearish as the market consolidated for the last 24 hours and formed a base from which to push lower later this week. Therefore, we expect VET/USD to retrace further and reach the $0.10 mark later this week.

