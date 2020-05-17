VeChain I-Dante partnership has launched a COVID-19 data management platform to cater to the healthcare realm’s pandemic-related needs. The platform aims to streamline the worldwide data management requirements fuelled by increasing research on the Coronavirus.

#VeChain & I-Dante have co-developed a #blockchain-enabled medical data management platform to be used in hospitals in Cyprus. This paves the way for further expansion into the entire national healthcare system of the Republic of Cyprus and the wider EU.https://t.co/HsXm1FEpDb — VeChain Foundation (@vechainofficial) May 16, 2020

VeChain specializes in supply chain management solutions powered by blockchain technology. It has joined hands with I-Dante to create E-NewHealthLife, a healthcare-specific data management solution built using blockchain to address Coronavirus challenges.

VeChain I-Dante join hands to build E-NewHealthLife

Coronavirus has ravaged the world, infecting millions of citizens globally. Its economic impact is unprecedented and financial repercussions will be felt in the years to come. The world will never be the same again. Unfortunately, there doesn’t seem to be any respite from the Coronavirus yet since no vaccine has shown any positive signs.

The global medical mechanisms are facing immense strain due to the increasing pressure put forth by Coronavirus. Hospitals, clinics, and healthcare centers are facing numerous technical challenges. The mammoth strain on medical data systems is also causing many facilities to resort to unique solutions. Immediate digitization is the need of the hour to prevent the medical system from collapsing.

Responding to the immediate need to promote digital technologies in the healthcare realm, the VeChain I-Dante collaboration has built E-NewHealthLife. It leverages on the blockchain technology to help simplify the medical data management. Notably, a hospital in Cyprus will be the first candidate where E-NewHealthLife will be implemented.

E-NewHealthLife resolves medical data management concerns

E-NewHealthLife aims to address any lingering concerns faced by the medical fraternity about their data management concerns. Most importantly, it will bring a layer of security to the patient data-sharing platforms. Also, it will help facilities comply with strict data sharing regulations while streamlining the massive amount of data flowing through the system’s veins.

Participating facilities will be free to implement the VeChain I-Dante solution in their ways to ensure maximum compliance. E-NewHealthLife will be compatible with ‘Digital Healthcare Passport’ that aids with patient data management. The solution is also fully compliant with the GDPR used by the European Union.