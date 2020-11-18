Utrust reveals that it is looking for ways to return lost transactions.

Utrust reveals that it is looking for ways to return lost transactions. The interview with the CEO of the company Sanja Kon was featured on cryptoslate today.



The organization admits that it struggles with its clients losing money when transactions do not go through. The company is looking for ways to ensure that the masses welcome their product by making it safe and easy to access.

Utrust has developed an excellent reputation recently after a few years of trying to advance their crypto technology. The company enables other firms to accept cryptocurrencies, make immediate transactions, and runs crypto to cash merchant payments.

Utrust will also be bringing changes to their token UTK to ensure that it includes a burn mechanism. The UTK tokens will run alongside a program for significant token holders.



Miss. Kon joined Utrust two years ago and first served as a Vice President for Global Partnerships. The CEO took on her role at the beginning of 2020 amid the pandemic.



Miss. Kon’s approach has been to go into survival mode and find the best strategy. The CEO aims to not only survive but also to find ways to excel and expand.



Amid the crisis, her team has paid extra detail to clientele feedback and evaluated their approach. They are also building new market plans for B2B payments and enterprise sales.



Miss. Kon wants to respond to the growing acceptance of cryptocurrency among the mainstream audience.