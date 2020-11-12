PayPal announces today that it will allow US users to access its crypto services.

PayPal announces US crypto services

PayPal announces today that it will allow US users to access its crypto services. The decision came from the fact there was a high demand for crypto services in the US.



The management team pushed for the move to occur as they are expectant it was a wise one. The company could see that the waiting list for their crypto services was far greater than what they thought possible.

Daniel Shulman, The organization CEO, said that the core staff was very excited to offer the US’s crypto services. The company said in a statement that it is happy to declare the news that US account holders will be able to buy, keep, and sell crypto.



The demand for the crypto services was so great that the company had to remove some of the caps on weekly purchases that they were initially going to put. A spokesperson from PayPal said that customers’ demand had pushed them to increase the limit to $20,000 from $10,000.



In October, PayPal announced to the word its plan for crypto offerings. The company had announced a month ago that it would enable its customers to hold and buy crypto.



PayPal will ensure that Venmo, its social payments company, will allow customers to keep their crypto. The crypto vision PayPal has could not be stopped as the firm partnered with Paxos to get one of the New York Department of Financial Services conditional licenses.



In October, the company said it was on track to ensure people could buy and sell in crypto, and it is already delivering its promises.