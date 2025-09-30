USDT issuer Tether buys 8,888 Bitcoin worth $1 billion

Today, which is also the last day of Q3, 2025, Tether added another block of Bitcoin to its reserves in Q3 2025. According to market watchdogs, the USDT issuer has moved a cool $1 billion into 8,888.889 BTC, marking one of the largest inflows recorded in 2025 for the stablecoin issuer.

Spotted by Onchain Lens, the transfer went directly from Bitfinex hot wallets to Tether’s reserve address. This fits into a bigger pattern that can be seen in the on-chain history.

Just In: Tether (@Tether_to) has bought 8,888.889 $BTC worth $1B, on the last day of Q3 2025. Address: bc1qjasf9z3h7w3jspkhtgatgpyvvzgpa2wwd2lr0eh5tx44reyn2k7sfc27a4 Data @nansen_ai pic.twitter.com/5GwX50ZXou — Onchain Lens (@OnchainLens) September 30, 2025

Over the past two years, the company that issues USDT has repeatedly moved blocks of Bitcoin worth between $700 million and $1.4 billion into its reserves. This often occurs during periods of market tension, which could also be attributed to the current state of the crypto market.

Tether is now the sixth-largest BTC wallet.

Since Tether announced in May 2023 that it would regularly use 15% of company profits to purchase Bitcoin for reserves, the last time they withdrew BTC was on the last day of Q1.

Currently, their BTC reserve address holds 86,335 BTC worth $9.75 billion, making it the sixth-largest BTC wallet. With Q3’s purchase, the amount of Bitcoin on the balance sheet increased by about 11%, keeping it well ahead of gold and approaching a 10% share.

Calculated at the price when they withdrew from the exchange, the average purchase price of these BTC is about $48,542. This means they are currently sitting on an unrealized profit of as much as $5.5 billion.

Tether’s $115.2 billion market cap provides unmatched liquidity, enabling institutions to leverage USDT for yield generation and cross-chain transactions. Meanwhile, Tether’s balance sheet shows $127 billion in US Treasuries and $5.47 billion in excess reserves, reinforcing its credibility as a stable financial actor.

As of mid-2025, institutions hold 410,000 BTC through ETFs, representing 33% of US Bitcoin ETF holdings, while public companies hold 725,000 BTC. This surpasses the annual supply of new Bitcoin. Meanwhile, the price of BTC is steady with a 0.67% decline, trading at $113 184.07.

Tether leads the stablecoin net inflows of over $45 billion

Stablecoins recorded over $45 billion in net inflows during the past 90 days. According to on-chain data, Tether’s USDT and Circle’s USDC contributed significantly to this surge. The third quarter alone saw $56.5 billion in stablecoin inflows.

The stablecoin market is dominated by Tether’s USDT, which has seen a net inflow of $19.6 billion. With a market share of about 59%, Tether’s USDT remains the dominant crypto.

Tether’s success is not limited to the third quarter. USDT saw an additional $9.2 billion minted in the second quarter. With demand increasing, USDT’s position remains unchallenged by any other stablecoin in the market.

However, USDC’s net issuance surged significantly throughout the quarter. Stablecoin inflows to the coin increased to $12.3 billion, from $500 million in Q2.

