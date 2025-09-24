FREE REPORT: A New Way to Earn Passive Income in 2025 DOWNLOAD
Track all markets on TradingView
Tether

Tether’s $500B valuation would make its chairman Devasini richer than Warren Buffett

2 mins read
818427
Tether’s $500B valuation would make its chairman Devasini richer than Warren Buffett

Contents

1. Tether’s leadership would become richer than every other crypto billionaire
2. Tether’s profits exploded as USDT circulation soared
Share link:

In this post:

  • Tether is aiming for a $500 billion valuation through a private placement deal.
  • Giancarlo Devasini would become the fifth-richest person with $224 billion.
  • Tether’s top execs would surpass all other crypto billionaires in net worth.

Tether is looking for a deal that would push its valuation to $500 billion, and if that happens, Giancarlo Devasini would end up with a net worth of $224 billion, putting him ahead of Warren Buffett, right behind Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, Larry Ellison, and Mark Zuckerberg.

This info came from the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, and it’s based on what Devasini would pocket from his ownership stake if Tether Holdings pulls this off and becomes one of the most valuable private companies on the planet.

As Cryptopolitan reported earlier, the stablecoin giant, headquartered in El Salvador, is trying to raise somewhere between $15 billion and $20 billion by selling about 3% of the company in a private placement.

Tether’s leadership would become richer than every other crypto billionaire

If the company hits that half-trillion number, Paolo Ardoino, who took over as CEO in late 2023, would walk away with around $95 billion. So would former CEO Jean-Louis van der Velde. Another shareholder, Stuart Hoegner, would take home over $60 billion.

That means all four of them would jump past Changpeng Zhao, the Binance founder who’s sitting on $52 billion. Jeremy Allaire, co-founder of Circle, the company behind USDC, doesn’t even come close, as he’s at $2.6 billion.

See also  Warren Buffett Indicator hits 220% for the first time in history

The bank running point on the deal is Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm isn’t just advising. It manages Tether’s reserves and also holds a convertible bond issued by the company. If this placement closes, Cantor gets paid on all sides.

Tether’s profits exploded as USDT circulation soared

The valuation isn’t just smoke. USDT, Tether’s dollar-pegged stablecoin, is the biggest one out there with a market value of $172 billion. Its growth has been tied directly to profits. As more tokens get issued and interest rates stay high, the company earns more off its reserve assets.

In a July blog post, Tether said it earned $4.9 billion in Q2 alone. The company also wrote in its transparency report that it paid out $7.4 billion in dividends in the first half of the year. So, yeah, the money’s real.

The people behind this company didn’t come from Wall Street. Giancarlo, now 61, used to be a plastic surgeon in Italy, but dropped the scalpel after two years. He started flipping DVDs and memory chips, then got into crypto through Bitfinex, an exchange he invested in. He ended up running it.

Later, he joined forces with Brock Pierce (former child actor) and Reeve Collins to launch Tether back in 2014. Giancarlo eventually bought out their shares.

See also  Strive to acquire Semler Scientific in an all-stock deal, expanding Bitcoin corporate holdings

KEY Difference Wire: the secret tool crypto projects use to get guaranteed media coverage

Share link:

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.

Most read

Loading Most Read articles...

Stay on top of crypto news, get daily updates in your inbox

Editor's choice

Loading Editor's Choice articles...
SEARCH
Top Sections
Follow us
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube Reddit

- The Crypto newsletter that keeps you ahead -

Markets move fast.

We move faster.

Subscribe to Cryptopolitan Daily and get timely, sharp, and relevant crypto insights straight to your inbox.

  • Breaking news & regulatory updates
  • Expert analysis on market trends
  • No hype, just facts that matter

Join now and
never miss a move.

Get in. Get the facts.
Get ahead.

Subscribe to CryptoPolitan