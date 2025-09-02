FREE REPORT: A New Way to Earn Passive Income in 2025 DOWNLOAD
Track all markets on TradingView
INRNvidiaPalantirUSD

US stocks stumble into September as Asia ends mixed amid tariff uncertainty

3 mins read
797263
US stocks stumble into September as Asia ends mixed amid tariff uncertainty

Contents

1. Wall Street shifts focus to jobs report and Fed call
2. Asian stocks split as inflation, politics and fines move markets
Share link:

In this post:

  • US stocks opened September lower as Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq futures all declined.
  • Nvidia and Palantir led tech losses while bond yields surged past key levels.
  • Trump said India offered to cut tariffs to zero but called the relationship “one sided.”

US stocks entered September on the back foot as futures dropped early Tuesday, with traders reacting to trade war fallout, rising bond yields, and fresh signals from Asia.

All three major US indexes were in the red before markets even opened. Dow futures fell 189 points, or 0.4%, while S&P 500 futures slid 0.5%, and Nasdaq-100 futures dropped 0.7%.

Profit-taking kicked in as the summer wrapped. Names that have led the charge this year started bleeding. Nvidia was down 1.5%, and Palantir lost 2%, dragging down the tech sector.

The selling was clearly timed with the calendar flip. At the same time, bond traders didn’t hold back either. The 10-year Treasury yield rose to 4.29%, and the 30-year yield climbed to 4.98%, setting the tone for the day.

Wall Street shifts focus to jobs report and Fed call

August closed strong for US stocks, but nobody’s celebrating this week. Last month, the Dow gained more than 3%, the S&P 500 added nearly 2%, and the Nasdaq rose 1.6%. That made it four consecutive months of gains for the S&P 500. But traders quickly switched gears. The next big piece of data is Friday’s August jobs report, which could shape the Federal Reserve’s rate decision coming mid-September.

Overseas, Asia-Pacific markets had no clear direction. Some countries held firm, others slipped. The confusion is partly tied to the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in Tianjin. Trade tension weighed on sentiment after a federal appeals court ruled most of President Donald Trump’s global tariffs illegal.

See also  Trump slams India's trade strategy as Modi denies tariff cut claim

On Monday, Trump wrote on Truth Social that India had offered to cut its tariffs on US imports to zero, but he made it clear he wasn’t impressed. “They have now offered to cut their Tariffs to nothing, but it’s getting late. They should have done so years ago,” Trump posted. He called the economic ties with India “one sided.”

Still, Indian equities posted modest gains. The Nifty 50 index rose 0.28%, and the BSE Sensex climbed 0.26% by early afternoon local time.

Asian stocks split as inflation, politics and fines move markets

Japan’s Nikkei 225 ended Tuesday 0.29% higher at 42,310.49. The broader Topix index gained 0.61% to close at 3,081.88. One of the day’s top performers was a Japanese soft drink and wellness food company that surged 2.94%.

In South Korea, the Kospi index went up 0.94% to finish at 3,172.35, while the Kosdaq gained 1.15% to reach 794. New inflation numbers showed the country’s consumer price index rose 1.7% in August, the slowest pace since last November. That figure came in lower than the 2% forecast from Reuters economists and marked a drop from July’s 2.1%.

Not every market stayed positive. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index fell 0.47% to 25,496.55, and mainland China’s CSI 300 dropped 0.74% to 4,490.45. Uncertainty around trade and the court ruling in the US pulled Chinese equities down.

See also  China’s big banks hit by soaring loan defaults

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 index slipped 0.3%, ending the day at 8,900.60. The country’s regulator, the Australian Securities and Investments Commission, fined a local unit of French bank Societe Generale AU$3.88 million (US$2.52 million) for failing to prevent sketchy orders in the electricity and wheat futures markets.

Australia also released current account data showing a deficit of AU$13.7 billion for the April-June quarter. That was slightly better than the AU$14.7 billion deficit recorded last quarter and beat the AU$16 billion economists had forecast, based on a Reuters poll.

Commodities were flat. Spot gold was trading at US$3,472.79 around 4:10 a.m. ET. The price was off session highs after earlier hitting US$3,503.32, a fresh record.

In currency markets, the US dollar was up 0.86% against the Japanese yen, trading at 148.47. In Japan, political fallout added to the noise. Hiroshi Moriyama, the secretary general of the ruling party and a close aide to the Prime Minister, announced plans to resign after taking responsibility for the party’s loss in the July 20 upper house election.

KEY Difference Wire: the secret tool crypto projects use to get guaranteed media coverage

Share link:

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.

Most read

Loading Most Read articles...

Stay on top of crypto news, get daily updates in your inbox

Editor's choice

Loading Editor's Choice articles...

Sign up and stay on the top

Stay informed with Cryptopolitan’s newsletters — delivered straight to your inbox.

subscribe

Your gateway to web3.

top section
Learn
Company
Our products
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube Reddit

Copyright 2025 Cryptopolitan

SEARCH
Top Sections
Follow us
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube Reddit

- The Crypto newsletter that keeps you ahead -

Markets move fast.

We move faster.

Subscribe to Cryptopolitan Daily and get timely, sharp, and relevant crypto insights straight to your inbox.

  • Breaking news & regulatory updates
  • Expert analysis on market trends
  • No hype, just facts that matter

Join now and
never miss a move.

Get in. Get the facts.
Get ahead.

Subscribe to CryptoPolitan