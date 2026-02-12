US stocks plunge along with gold, silver, and Bitcoin in yet another random market crash

Gold collapsed as much as 4.1% in a fast drop, with spot prices last at $4,888 an ounce, down 3.4%. Silver futures dumped 9%, and spot silver lost 10% to $74. Copper sank 2.9% on the London Metal Exchange.

Retail traders had been crowding into Silver this year, but the trade flipped hard as profit-takers and speculators ran for the exit. Platinum and Palladium also dropped.

Some investors were reportedly dumping Metals to raise cash after steep Equity losses, while others rotated into Treasuries. The DXY Index rose 0.1%, signaling slight demand for the US Dollar.

Tech stocks added fuel to the panic. The Dow fell 530 points (-1.1%), led by Cisco’s 11% crash after it gave weak guidance. The S&P 500 also lost 1.1%, and the Nasdaq dropped 1.5%.

Bitcoin slid $1,000 to $65,000, while Software names cratered again. Salesforce dropped 2%, now down 31% this year. Autodesk fell over 5%, and is 26% lower year-to-date. The IGV ETF sank 3%, now 32% below its recent high.