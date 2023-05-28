US President reaches agreement to raise the debt ceiling

TL;DR Breakdown

US President Joe Biden and Republican Kevin McCarthy have reportedly reached an “agreement in principle” to raise the federal government’s multi-trillion dollar debt ceiling. This is in response to concerns over a potential default by early June. This development follows a 90-minute phone call between Biden and McCarthy on May 27, as reported by Reuters, citing reliable sources familiar with the negotiations.

US President wants to evade default

The agreement, confirmed by US President Biden on Twitter, aims to prevent the United States from facing a “catastrophic default.” Biden further stated that the agreement will be presented to the U.S. House and Senate in the coming days, urging both chambers to swiftly pass the deal.

Kevin McCarthy also took to Twitter to confirm the existence of the agreement in principle, criticizing US President Biden for allegedly wasting time and refusing to negotiate for months. The exact details of the deal have not been made immediately available, but according to Reuters, negotiators have agreed to cap non-defense discretionary spending at 2023 levels for one year, with a 1% increase in 2025, excluding expenses related to national security.

The urgency to raise the debt ceiling comes after U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned of a default risk as early as June 1 if the limit remains unchanged. Yellen urged Congress to take immediate action to address the issue.

Potential implications for Bitcoin and the American economy

The U.S. Congressional Budget Office (CBO) also highlighted the risk of the government’s inability to meet its financial obligations if the debt limit is not suspended or raised. In a report published on May 12, the CBO emphasized the possibility of the government no longer being able to pay all of its obligations within the first two weeks of June.

Interestingly, some analysts have suggested that raising the debt ceiling could lead to increased capital inflows into Bitcoin. They argue that the ongoing negotiations and potential money printing by the Federal Reserve may prompt investors to seek hard assets like Bitcoin as a hedge against inflation. These views align with previous instances, such as during the Covid-19 pandemic, where Bitcoin experienced a surge in value following government stimulus measures.

As discussions continue regarding the specifics of the debt ceiling agreement, the focus remains on preventing a default and ensuring the stability of the U.S. economy. The resolution of this issue is crucial to maintaining the government’s ability to meet financial obligations and avoid any potential adverse consequences on both national and global scales.