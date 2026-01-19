US collects $264 billion in tariffs after a 234% year‑over‑year surge thanks to Trump

The US government pulled in $264 billion in tariff revenue in 2025.That’s a 234% increase from what it collected in 2024, up by $185 billion.

Just in December, it added $28 billion, jumping 300% from the same month a year earlier. That followed $31 billion each in October and November.

The monthly average for the second half of the year hit $30 billion. If this pace holds, tariff revenue could hit $360 billion in 2026. That would be a 36% year-on-year increase.

This explosion in revenue started right after Donald Trump came back into office in 2024. He went straight for trade. Using the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, he hit countries like China, Canada, Mexico, and the EU with new tariffs.

Trump then pulled in Section 232, too. That slapped more duties on cars, trucks, steel, semiconductors, lumber, copper, aluminum, furniture, and pharmaceuticals.

Trump tariffs hit households and raise record federal tax revenue

Every American household is now paying more because of this. The average tax increase per household is $1,100 for 2025. It climbs to $1,500 in 2026. If the courts strike down Trump’s emergency powers later on, the increase could drop to $300 and $400, but that’s still money gone.

And that doesn’t even count the higher costs people are dealing with at stores. The average applied tariff rate on all US imports is now 15.8%.The effective rate, which factors in how people change what they buy, is 11.2%.

That’s the highest it’s been since World War II. The Trump tariffs also created the biggest federal tax hike by GDP share since 1993, sitting at 0.47% for 2025.

On paper, these tariffs will bring in $2.2 trillion over the next ten years. But that’s only the surface.

The Tax Foundation ran the numbers and said that once you count in the economic damage, it drops to $1.7 trillion. Their report breaks it down like this: Section 232 tariffs could give the government $608 billion, but after economic fallout, that becomes $453 billion. The IEEPA tariffs will bring in $1.5 trillion on paper, but after losses, it shrinks to $1.2 trillion.

Their analysts also said, “The negative effect of foreign retaliation lowers revenue even more. Add that in, and we’re down another $146 billion over the decade.”

The entire tariff framework now hangs on a Supreme Court ruling coming this week. The SCOTUS Justices will decide whether Trump had the legal right to use IEEPA to impose tariffs in the first place, and if these guys happen to say no, a huge chunk of these new taxes will vanish just like that.

Starting September 1, 2025, some of them kicked back with their own tariffs on US goods, and that reaction alone will cut expected revenue by $146 billion over ten years.

The economic costs don’t stop there. In 2026, after-tax income will fall by 0.3% for Americans under the Section 232 tariffs, and by 0.9% under the IEEPA tariffs. Richer households won’t feel it as much. But for everyone else, it’s already tightening wallets.

Sharpen your strategy with mentorship + daily ideas - 30 days free access to our trading program