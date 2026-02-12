The US is pressing AI funding, fisheries technology, and maritime surveillance at APEC meetings in southern China, positioning American systems as partners seek alternatives amid the US-China rivalry shaping the region’s technology and security agenda.

The push comes as Washington promotes exports of artificial intelligence tools and ocean-monitoring technologies to Asia-Pacific economies.

US advances AI funding through APEC

The US’ senior representative to APEC (Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation) Casey Mace has announced that it will establish a $20 million fund to help APEC partner nations adopt American AI technologies.

This initiative fits into a larger strategy of demonstrating US leadership in new technologies prior to key diplomatic events later this year, such as the hosting of APEC leaders by China in Shenzhen, China.

The American approach was reinforced over the past year through the signing of an executive order by President Donald Trump to promote “American AI technology, create responsible standards for AI, and develop governance models for internationally adopting” American artificial intelligence technologies and how to use them.

The United States government argues that their approach is based on transparent standards and supports innovation driven by market forces.

Maritime AI issues date back as far as 2023 when the governments of Australia, the United Kingdom, and the United States joined forces to deploy advanced AI technology aimed at bolstering maritime security in the Asia Pacific region.

This collaborative effort at the time signified a significant leap forward in the development of AI-powered maritime surveillance systems.

Challenging China’s AI model

US representatives have utilized discussions to highlight their differing views compared to China. According to a spokesperson from the US Department of State, China promotes the ideas of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and makes use of AI technology as a tool for their censorship, as well as having an oppressive approach to AI governance.

“China’s AI technology promotes CCP propaganda and censorship, while its vision for AI governance seeks to enable authoritarian repression.” US representative.

China denies these claims and instead states that they support the cooperative efforts of the world relating to AI governance and how to properly use AI in an effective manner.

In addition, China continues to spend large amounts of money to reduce its technological difference relative to the United States, even if some restrictions prevent them from being able to close that difference in some technological fields, such as the manufacture of advanced chips.

The initiative is also targeting illegal fishing with technology. China’s fishing fleet is the largest in the Pacific and creates challenges for smaller coastal nations trying to enforce fisheries regulations.

Ruth Perry, Acting Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Oceans and International Environmental and Scientific Affairs said, “numerous countries are adversely affected, and China’s distant water fleet is the common denominator and cannot be ignored in the Pacific”.

US companies are said to be creating technologies to combat these issues through satellite tracking of fishing vessels, AI based analytical tools, acoustic detection systems, and sensor equipped ocean buoys.

Perry stated that “illegal fishing practices are often associated with human trafficking, forced labour, and smuggling,” referencing concerns about China’s new fishery laws being proposed in May 2026.

“China seems to be saying all the right things, and we will be looking for them to follow through with actions,” said Perry.