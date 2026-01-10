United States authorities recover $200,000 from Bitcoin ATM scammers

United States authorities in Louisiana have announced the recovery of $200,000 from Bitcoin ATM scammers targeting elderly victims. According to reports, the efforts of the scammers were thwarted thanks to a recently passed Louisiana law that is now making it harder for crypto scammers to steal and get away with funds belonging to elderly residents.

The police mentioned that in the case, the scammer targeted four elderly victims, telling them that their bank accounts were hacked. They also told them that they had pornography charges on their accounts, threatening to arrest them if they refused to pay thousands of dollars using Bitcoin ATMs.

Alfred Mason, AARP Louisiana President, mentioned that the crooks have been trying to steal money from this vulnerable group for a while. “These people are crooks. They care less about you. All they’re interested in is your money,” he said.

United States authorities foil crypto theft via Bitcoin ATM

According to Mason, one elderly resident in the Capital area fell for the scam despite warnings from family members. The victim said her daughter kept telling her to hang up and stop listening to the person at the other end of the line, but she didn’t listen to her. After the call, the daughter also told her to call the Masons, but the woman refused to listen. However, after the deed had been done, the woman eventually placed a call to the Masons, narrating her experience.

Mason claimed that the criminals usually direct victims to Bitcoin ATMs, which appear like regular ATMs but allow users to send digital assets to people inside and outside America using cash. The devices are said to be simple, fast, and convenient, with Mason noting that the criminals have been able to exploit those features to scam people. Meanwhile, the recently passed law in Louisiana includes several safeguards to combat cryptocurrency scams.

One such measure is that the machines are mandated to have signage telling residents that no state or government officials will ever request them to make cash deposits into the machines. According to Deon Guillory, a quick Google search shows that there are about 40 Bitcoin ATMs in the region, and the country has been able to plaster the message across all the machines. The machines also warn users when carrying out transactions on the machines.

Authorities highlight safety measures

Authorities claim that during transactions, the machines now issue warnings to users. They claim that when users select deposit amounts, a message appears telling them that if they had been given a QR code by someone or a wallet ID to send funds, it is most likely a scam. Additional protections include the $3,000 daily transaction limits on deposits and a 72-hour waiting period that delays transactions, helping victims recognize scams and request refunds during the window.

United States law enforcement has warned residents about the rise in cases like these. Like in other regions, the scammers hide under a disguise to ask for funds. They prey on the fear of their victims, using the opportunity to scam them.

The police have urged residents to be sure who they are sending funds to whenever they are using Bitcoin ATMs. In addition, they said residents should always call their local police station to confirm before going ahead to make payments on a Bitcoin ATM.

In a recent FBI report, the agency mentioned that Bitcoin ATM fraud reached $333 million in 2025. The agency noted that most of the cases involved scammers impersonating a company or bank, warning the potential victim about flagging suspicious activity on their account. They further advise them to send their funds into a Bitcoin ATM to protect them, with the sent funds going directly into an account that is controlled by the scammer.

