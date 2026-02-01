United States authorities arrest two Indians on money laundering charges

United States authorities have arrested two Indian nationals on charges of money laundering. The arrest and charges follow an investigation into a large-scale scam operation that targeted victims across several states. Following their arrest, the suspects are facing three counts of money laundering each.

The suspects, Tejas Patel and Navya Bhatt, were part of a network of scammers terrorizing residents across several states. Authorities mentioned that the duo allegedly played several roles in a series of scams that saw them steal thousands of dollars from victims in Ohio, Michigan, and Pennsylvania.

Investigators claimed that the scam included PayPal fraud, fake Microsoft computer repair schemes, and other Bitcoin and digital assets-related schemes.

The United States arrests Indians targeting Americans in scam activities

According to authorities, the Indian scammers usually instruct their victims to make payments using unusual methods. Some forms of payment include gold bars, cryptocurrency, and large amounts of cash at different locations.

Court documents revealed how one woman in Toledo was deceived into handing over more than $40,000 in cash after the suspects falsely claimed they were representatives of the Federal Trade Commission (FTC).

Federal authorities mentioned that the money laundering operation was tied to a bigger network involving the concealing and moving of funds obtained through illicit activities. The investigation was led by the FBI’s Cleveland Division Cyber Squad, which focuses primarily on computer-related and financial crimes.

Both men were present at a federal court on Friday, where they waived their preliminary hearing. The court documents showed that Bhat was a student at the University of Toledo.

Patel is scheduled to return to court on February 6 for a detention hearing. Bhat is presently under an ICE detainer and has not been given another date to appear in court.

Other suspects who had already been apprehended before the court received the affidavit were also named in the complaint as being part of the scheme. The affidavit revealed that they played strategic roles to help the network carry out their operations, listing Vedantkumar Patel and Visweswarayya Kunuku as couriers.

ED busts illegal call centers in India

In a related event, the Enforcement Directorate of India, Jalandhar Zonal Office, announced that it conducted search operations at nine locations across Delhi, Punjab, and Haryana. The search was conducted in connection with a money laundering investigation against individuals involved in operating a financial crime network.

The individuals operate illegal call centers, targeting foreign citizens in a bid to scam them out of their cash and digital assets.

In the statement issued by the ED, the search operation covered the residential property of Money, Gaurav Verma, and Dakshay Sethi. The ED investigation, which was carried out on intel supplied by the United States Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), revealed that the illegal call center had more than 36 employees.

The Indian agency claimed that the suspects cheated US victims by acting as technical call support centers. They also falsely claimed to be associated with the IRS on some other occasions.

The Indian ED claimed that the criminals were able to convince their victims to transfer funds into their crypto wallets in some cases, while moving the funds to a wallet that they controlled in other cases.

The ED claimed that the investigations revealed that some of the criminal proceeds have been moved into real estate by the accused persons. The search operation resulted in the recovery and seizure of several digital devices, cash, and records linking the apprehended individuals to the operation.

