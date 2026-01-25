Indian police detain four over fraudulent investment scam

The Indian police have announced the arrest of four individuals over a fake crypto investment scam. According to a statement from the Panchkula Cyber Crime Police, the criminals were busted and subsequently arrested after investigators unraveled their scam operation, which was mainly being conducted on WhatsApp.

According to the Indian police, the fraudsters cheated a resident out of Rs. 16.30 lakh (approximately $17,787) under the guise of multiplying his investment through crypto trading.

The criminals were said to have pressured the resident, promising him high returns on his investment at the end of the trading period. However, they ended up stealing the funds using a fraudulent mobile application that was introduced to the victim.

Indian police busts fake crypto investment scam ring

According to the complaint filed by the Indian resident, the scammers contacted him on WhatsApp in September 2025. He said they were able to convince him to invest in their trading scheme, assuring him of profits on his capital. He said they also showed him several proofs of profits that they made trading.

After the back and forth, he agreed to invest, and they sent him a link. The scammers also asked him to download a specific trading application.

Over the next few months, the victim claimed he made several transactions to multiple bank accounts provided by the scammers, which he said were for investment purposes.

In total, the victim said he transferred a total of Rs. 16.30 lakh to the scammers. The Cyber Security Crime Police said they acted swiftly after he made his complaint, registering the case in November 2025, and starting investigations immediately.

The Indian police said under the supervision of the officer-in-charge of the Cyber Crime Division, Yudhvir Singh, the officer in charge of the investigation arrested the first suspect, Arun Kumar.

Kumar was a resident of Dhamtan Sahib village and was arrested on January 20. During his interrogation, Kumar provided investigators with crucial information and evidence that pointed them in the direction of other members of the cybercrime network.

Police warn residents about the rise in crypto fraud

Police claimed that Kumar’s cooperation and information subsequently led to the arrest of three other suspects, Mohammed Rashid in Delhi, Mohammed Alam Khan in Delhi, and Jasbir Singh in Punjab on January 22.

After questioning, the three suspects were sent to judicial custody, while Mohammed Rashid was produced in court and ordered to be remanded in police custody for three days. Police say that investigations will continue as they hope to apprehend more members of the gang.

In addition, the Indian police have mentioned that they are looking beyond this singular case and would cast their net wide with the hope of apprehending more fraudsters aiming to defraud innocent victims using digital assets and other new technologies.

They said that frequent raids are being conducted in Delhi, Haryana, and other parts of India to nab criminals targeting both local investors and international victims. Meanwhile, they have issued warnings to the general public over the rise in criminal activities.

The Indian police have advised the general public to seek financial and investment advice from professionals knowledgeable in the field. They have also warned residents to desist from listening to investment advice from strangers on the internet.

The Indian police also advised elderly residents to talk to someone in the house if anyone approaches them online with an investment opportunity that seems too good to be true, highlighting that most criminals dealing in fake investments use mouthwatering profits as their main point.

