Upwork’s Gig Economy Stock Could Be a Hidden AI Gem

Upwork is capitalizing on the growing trend of freelancing and remote work, as professionals seek more flexibility and autonomy in their careers.

In the rapidly evolving landscape of work, the gig economy has emerged as a dominant force, driven by the increasing preference for remote work and freelance opportunities. Upwork, a platform connecting companies with freelancers, stands out as a compelling player in this arena. Notably, the platform’s recent foray into the realm of artificial intelligence (AI) holds promise for its future growth. As traditional office structures face challenges and remote work gains traction, Upwork’s strategic alignment with these trends, coupled with its AI initiatives, could position it as a transformative force in the gig economy.

The great resignation and the rise of freelancing

Corporate workplaces have been grappling with the changing dynamics of the modern workforce. In the past year, enticing perks like free snacks and casual dress codes have lost their allure for many office workers. Instead, the flexibility of remote work has become the paramount concern. This shift has led to what is now referred to as “The Great Resignation,” where employees are leaving their traditional jobs in search of more flexible and fulfilling opportunities.

Surveys underscore the prominence of freelancing as an attractive alternative to conventional office jobs. Upwork’s internal survey reveals that in 2022, 43% of Gen Z workers and 46% of millennial employees engaged in freelance work. A report by the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) further substantiates this trend, suggesting that nearly 70% of participants preferred seeking new jobs over returning to the office. This preference was even more pronounced among Gen Z, with an estimated 80% opting for alternatives to the traditional office environment.

The freedom of freelancing

The allure of freelancing lies in its ability to empower professionals to select work aligned with their interests while offering the freedom to work from any location. Moreover, freelancers have the advantage of setting their own billable rates, potentially resulting in higher income compared to fixed salaries. This newfound flexibility and autonomy are driving individuals to explore freelancing as a viable career path.

Artificial intelligence has become a focal point across various industries. The challenge lies in identifying companies poised to truly harness AI’s potential rather than merely leveraging the buzzword for investor enthusiasm. Among tech companies, there is a prevalent theme of advancements in generative AI and large language models (LLMs). However, the true leaders in the AI space are those extending beyond basic chatbot applications.

Upwork, in a strategic move, has embraced AI as a catalyst for its growth. Notably, the company recently joined forces with OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT. This partnership seeks to match skilled developers proficient in ChatGPT with OpenAI and its clients. Excitingly, Upwork’s CEO, Hayden Brown, revealed staggering statistics during a CNBC interview: the platform witnessed a remarkable 1,000% surge in generative AI job postings and a 1,500% increase in searches for generative AI skills in the second quarter of 2023.

The promising outlook

These statistics shed light on Upwork’s potential as an AI-driven marketplace for freelancers and companies seeking AI-related services. The increasing demand for AI skills, combined with the utilization of freelancers for AI projects, positions Upwork as a potential frontrunner in the emerging freelance AI landscape. This alignment with both the gig economy and the AI revolution underlines Upwork’s compelling long-term prospects.

Despite its positive trajectory, Upwork’s stock is yet to fully recover from its late 2021 highs. Presently trading at around $14, down from its peak of $60 per share, the stock appears undervalued. Interestingly, Upwork’s price-to-sales (P/S) ratio of 2.9 places it in line with peers like Fiverr and ZipRecruiter, trading at P/S ratios of 3.2 and 2.3, respectively. These numbers suggest that Upwork’s valuation might not accurately reflect its potential for growth.

For investors, Upwork presents an attractive opportunity from both a fundamental and a thematic perspective. The broader trend of increasing interest in freelance work, particularly among younger generations, bodes well for the platform’s growth. However, what truly sets Upwork apart is its integration of AI. The collaboration with OpenAI, combined with the surging demand for AI skills, positions Upwork as a strong contender in the evolving AI landscape.

The convergence of the gig economy, remote work trends, and AI technologies is propelling Upwork into a new era. As it leverages AI to cater to the growing demand for AI skills, Upwork could become the go-to marketplace for freelance AI opportunities. Its undervalued stock price, strategic partnerships, and alignment with these transformative trends make it an appealing prospect for investors seeking exposure to both the gig economy and the AI revolution. As the gig economy continues to reshape the world of work, Upwork’s potential to be a secret AI-powered powerhouse in this space remains intriguing and promising.