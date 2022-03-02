Together, Bluewheel Capital and UpLift DAO will launch the most promising DeFi and Web3 projects in the GameFi, NFT, and DEX spaces.

UpLift + Bluewheel Partnership

Bluewheel Capital will bring cutting-edge projects to UpLift for aggressive acceleration into the market. These projects will have access to UpLift’s comprehensive launchpad services and support, with exposure to community funding through IDOs, marketing and outreach expertise, and an extensive influencer network.

In turn, UpLift will connect its early-stage projects with Bluewheel Capital, providing them with vital early-stage funding opportunities and Bluewheel’s network of industry connections.

“We are joining forces with one of the most promising industries, with the biggest challenges, and the most amazing rewards,” remarked Irina Berezina, UpLift Operations Lead.

UpLift DAO

Having raised 750,000 BUSD in its first three IDOs, UpLift is a project accelerator facilitating entry into the most profitable stages of project growth. UpLift DAO’s open governance empowers community decision-making processes. Generated profits are returned to the community in the form of staking rewards, airdrops, and through a buyback mechanism. Incentivized through a two-tiered referral program, rewards from IDOs, farming, and bounty programs, the growing UpLift DAO looks to accelerate promising startups building on various networks, including Aurora and Polygon.

Bluewheel Capital

Bluewheel Capital is part of Bluewheel-Gulf, a complete blockchain company on a mission to accelerate global blockchain adoption through strategic investments in blockchain startups. The company’s goal is to make blockchain easy, adaptable, and efficient for everyone while participating and contributing to the improvement and achievements of blockchain technology.

An active participant in both Bitcoin and Ethereum’s proof-of-work infrastructure, Bluewheel manages and services 1000+ Asic and GPU miners at its mining hotels and data centers, which are powered by renewable energy. The company also offers hosting services for cryptocurrency mining operations to institutional investors around the globe and aims to build the world’s largest sustainable-energy-powered data center.

Through its strategic investments, Bluewheel has built a diverse portfolio featuring 50+ quality blockchain projects.