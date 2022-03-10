UpLift DAO is excited to announce its fourth upcoming IDO with REV3AL. The REV3AL platform is a digital asset anti-counterfeiting technology that is leading the way in digital copyright protection for artists, creators, and owners of intellectual property, both digital and physical.

REV3AL employs a covert digital watermark with “pinch to REV3AL” image encryption, using multiple layers of security to authenticate and protect data. REV3AL gives people the ability to protect themselves, their property, and their creative output.

The REV3AL team has an aggressive development roadmap and plans to have its Secure NFT Marketplace and platform launch in the next coming months.

As REV3AL founder Mo Kumarsi noted, “We are extremely happy to have an IDO with such an experienced & diversified team as UpLift DAO.”

IDO Details

Total to Raise: 200,000 BUSD

Token Symbol: REV3AL TECH

Token Price: 1 REV3AL TECH = .025 BUSD

Tokens Available: 8,000,000 REV3AL TECH

Start Date: March 12, 2022, 9:00 AM UTC

End Date: March 19, 2022, 9:00 AM UTC

TGE Date: March 19, 2022, 9:00 AM UTC

Network: Hedera Hashgraph

Vesting Period: 25% of tokens unlocked at TGE, followed by a monthly unlock over 3 months.

About REV3AL

REV3AL Technology was created for both the physical and digital security of intellectual property. The Rev3al team of professionals has expertise in systems architecture, anti-counterfeiting, arts, media and entertainment, cyber security, licensing, publishing, and crypto, allowing them to transform the face of digital media and IP protection.

About UpLiftHaving raised 750,000 BUSD in its first three IDOs, UpLift is a project accelerator facilitating entry for disruptive technology startups into the most profitable stages of growth. UpLift DAO looks for promising startups building on various networks. UpLift DAO’s open governance empowers community decision-making processes. Generated profits are returned to the community in the form of staking rewards, airdrops, and through a buyback mechanism. Incentivized investors have access to a two-tiered referral program, rewards from IDOs, farming, and bounty programs.