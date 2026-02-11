Uniswap partners with Securitize to tokenize BlackRock’s $2.4B fund BUIDL on UniswapX

Uniswap and Securitize Markets have announced a strategic partnership that has overseen the integration of BlackRock’s $2.4 billion USD Institutional Digital Liquidity Fund (BUIDL) on UniswapX for trading, causing UNI to surge 30% in the last 24 hours.

Decentralized crypto exchange protocol Uniswap has joined forces with tokenization platform Securitize Markets to expand tokenization of real-world assets by bringing them onchain. The deal aims to bring BlackRock’s USD Institutional Digital Liquidity Fund (BUIDL) shares on UniswapX, unlocking onchain trading of BUIDL. BUIDL has $2.4 billion in net assets under management as of February 11.

UNI surges 30% as Uniswap partners with Securitize to tokenize BUIDL

Today, we are announcing a strategic integration in collaboration with @Securitize, to make @BlackRock USD Institutional Digital Liquidity Fund (BUIDL) available to trade via UniswapX through Securitize pic.twitter.com/eXfnLTUkVU — Uniswap Labs 🦄 (@Uniswap) February 11, 2026

Uniswap published a press release on February 11 highlighting that BUIDL’s integration into UniswapX will unlock new liquidity options for BUIDL holders while bridging traditional finance with the decentralized economy.

Uniswap’s native crypto asset, UNI, is up 30% over the last 24 hours, bringing its seven-day surge to 4.26%, according to data from CoinMarketCap. The crypto asset is trading at $3.86 after spiking to $4.37 on Wednesday.

Hayden Adams, Founder and CEO of Uniswap Labs, said the partnership aligns with Uniswap’s broader vision to “make exchanging value cheaper, faster, and more accessible.” Adams added that the integration will create “efficient markets, better liquidity, and faster settlement.” The deal stipulates that Securitize Markets will facilitate trading for BUIDL investors using the Uniswap RFQ framework.

Carlos Domingo, CEO of Securitize, said the partnership’s main objective is to merge the trust and regulatory standards of traditional finance with the speed and openness of onchain activities. The publication emphasized that trading BUIDL is now available 24/7, 365 days a year, but access is limited to whitelisted investors for now. The partnership comes less than two weeks after Securitize reported 841% revenue growth over the previous nine months, ahead of its Nasdaq public listing.

Robert Mitchnick, Global Head of Digital Assets at BlackRock, said the alliance is a significant step toward integrating tokenized assets into decentralized finance. He added that BUIDL’s integration into UniswapX represents a significant

Tokenization is set to expand in 2026 under Ethereum’s dominance

The news comes as tokenization of real-world assets continues to expand, with firms such as São Paulo-based cryptocurrency exchange Mercado Bitcoin predicting that tokenization will explode in 2026. BlackRock recently expanded BUIDL’s reach by launching the product on Aptos, Polygon, Optimism, Binance’s BNB Chain, and the Solana network. The global asset management firm also integrated with DeFi protocols such as Euler via wrapped fund versions.

BlackRock recognized Ethereum’s dominance in its 2026 tokenization outlook, given its extensive use in creating decentralized applications and token infrastructure. According to a previous report by Cryptopolitan, BlackRock’s strategist Jay Jacobs said Ethereum is on track to benefit significantly as tokenization continues to gain steam. BlackRock’s 2026 thematic outlook labeled Ethereum as the “toll road” of tokenization, giving the network a near-monopoly in the sector.

According to onchain data, Ethereum accounts for nearly 61% of all tokenized assets worth over $200 billion. BNB Chain accounts for only 10%, while Solana claims third place with a market share of 4.52%. Other networks have also joined the tokenization bandwagon through strategic partnerships with traditional finance entities. Ripple has been making strides to expand tokenization on the XRP Ledger.

The company recently formed a strategic partnership with the UK-based $345 billion asset management firm Aviva to pursue the tokenization of traditional fund structures. Aviva Investors will leverage the XRP Ledger to issue and manage tokenized funds for its investors.

Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong also said tokenization expands access to global markets by minimizing entry barriers and enabling investors to create wealth regardless of location. He highlighted that capital markets overwhelmingly benefit the rich, a challenge that tokenization could potentially solve, according to the CEO.