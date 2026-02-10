Ethereum dominates tokenized assets with over 61% share worth $200B

Nearly 61% of all tokenized assets worth over $200 billion live on the Ethereum network, according to the latest on-chain data. Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest projects rapid growth in tokenized assets, estimating that the market could rapidly expand over the next four years to exceed $11 trillion by 2030.

The on-chain data continues to show that Ethereum is way ahead of its competitors in terms of tokenized asset market share by blockchain, with second-placed BNB Chain accounting for only 10%. Solana and Stellar follow in third and fourth at 4.52% and 4.12%, respectively, while Arbitrum is placed fifth at 3.81%.

Meanwhile, BlackRock strategists led by Jay Jacobs, the head of thematic and active ETFs, believe Ethereum stands to gain the most from the tokenization wave sweeping over Wall Street.

BlackRock recognizes Ethereum’s dominance in 2026 tokenization outlook

BlackRock’s Jacobs previously noted that the value of tokenized assets on Ethereum could appreciate if more companies tap the network to create tokenized real-world assets this year. The company’s 2026 thematic outlook describes Ethereum as the “toll road” for tokenization. The dominance gives the network a near-monopolistic position in tokenized markets.

According to RWA.xyz, Ethereum is already dominating the RWA market, accounting for roughly $11.6 billion of the total $21 billion in TVL (total value locked). That represents nearly 55% of the entire RWA market, further suggesting that the Ethereum network’s advantage is compounding rather than eroding.

Meanwhile, investors seem to be recognizing that Ethereum’s leadership in RWAs could deepen as tokenization scales globally. Institutions and issuers tend to build where tooling, security, and liquidity already exist.

On the other hand, BlackRock’s acknowledgment of Ethereum’s role in tokenization could act as a sentiment catalyst, according to market watchers. The ADI Foundation partnered with Africa’s largest mobile money platform, M-Pesa, to bring over 60 million users on-chain, according to the Ethereum team.

Improved confidence may help Ethereum recover a meaningful portion of its recent losses. A sustained move higher could see ETH reclaim $3,085 as resistance, with it extending further towards $3,188 if macro signals improve.

Ethereum team says tokenization has surged over a few months

The Ethereum team claims that the network has become the top choice for tokenization adoption over the past few months. Kraken launched xStocks on Ethereum, issuing tokenized versions of popular U.S. stocks and ETFs as ERC-20 tokens. Kraken’s eligible clients can now deposit and withdraw fully collateralized equities directly on the network.

Additionally, Ondo Finance launched Ondo Global Markets on the Ethereum network, offering over 100 tokenized U.S. stocks and ETFs. Around-the-clock access to programmable equities backed by real securities is now available alongside DeFi integration for trading and lending.

ChinaAMC (HK) also launched its Select USD Money Market Fund on Ethereum, one of the first-ever tokenized funds from the Asian country’s asset manager. The firm, with over $449 billion in assets under management, now provides short-term, high-quality USD instruments with anytime settlement.

Meanwhile, Fidelity introduced the Fidelity Digital Interest Token (FDIT), a tokenized money market fund on the Ethereum network. The fund brings Fidelity’s investors the speed of on-chain settlement and the stability of traditional finance.

On the other hand, cardholders can now create on-chain records of experiences and memories, blending digital ownership with loyalty rewards. American Express launched Amex Passport, a blockchain-based travel stamp minted as an NFT on Ethereum L2 Base. Centrifuge also launched the first tokenized S&P 500 Fund, SPXA, licensed by S&P Dow Jones Indices, on Base.

Last week, the Ether Treasury firm ETHZilla closed a $4.7 million housing loan deal, pivoting to real estate tokenization on an Ethereum L2. The company’s shift toward tokenization followed a sharp downturn in its core crypto holdings.