UNI finds support at $30.

Previous local resistance at $31.5 still holds.

Next significant resistance around $32-$32.5.

Today’s Uniswap price prediction is bullish as the market continues slowly setting higher lows as it builds momentum to finally move above the previous swing high at $32.5. After the resistance is broken, we should see a rapid move towards the next major resistance at $35.

Cryptocurrency heat map. Source: Coin360

The overall crypto market is in the green today. Practically every altcoin has seen upside over the past 24 hours, with several setting new all-time highs. Ripple (XRP) has performed the best, leading to a gain of 27 percent. Vechain (VET), Binance Coin(BNB), and Tezos (XTZ) have set new all-time highs with gains of 15.5, 13.5, and 23.5, respectively.

Uniswap price prediction: Uniswap slowly moves higher, set to break $32 later this week

After a low volatility price action yesterday, UNI/USD opened at $30.82 resulted in a brief retest of $30 level. Since then, the Uniswap price action has slowly pushed higher as it looks to move above the previous local swing high of $31.5. Once this level is broken, we should see UNI/USD push higher to break the $32.5 previous major swing high.

Uniswap price movement in the last 24 hours

The UNI/USD price moved in a range of $29.69 – $31.53, meaning a moderate amount of volatility for the altcoin. Trading volume has increased by 12 percent and totals $497 billion. The total market cap stands at $16.3 billion, ranking the cryptocurrency in 8th place overall.

UNI/USD 4-hour chart – UNI continues to set higher lows as it slowly builds momentum

On the 4-hour chart, we can see several higher lows set over the past days as the Uniswap price momentum slowly build up to move above the previous swing high of $32.5

UNI/USD 4-hour chart. Source: TradingView

Overall, Uniswap has slowly recovered some of the loss that was seen at the end of March, when the price dropped by 30 percent over a couple of days after failing to breach above the $37 mark. Support was finally found around $26 mark on the 24th of March. After some consolidation, bullish momentum for the Uniswap price returned, and the market quickly moved to $29.

From there, UNI/USD consolidated for several days until another push lower was made at the end of March. Bulls quickly picked up any selling pressure, resulting in a strong reversal and strong move higher towards the $30 mark.

Since a new higher local high was set, the Uniswap price sentiment turned bullish again. This price action movement resulted in another push higher on Sunday, with $32.5 set as the new swing high. On Saturday, the market reversed and set another higher low at $29, with strong rejection for further downside shortly after.

Over the last 24 hours, UNI/USD has moved in a relatively small range again. Uniswap failed to set another higher high as resistance around $31.5 was found. However, another higher low was made, meaning that the bullish momentum is still building up. Therefore, we expect the market to continue attempting to break above the $32.5 previous swing high later this week.

After UNI breaks the $32.5 previous high, we will likely see bullish momentum increasing further, likely resulting in a quick push towards $35. From there, bears will probably start increasing selling pressure, as seen several times over the past month.

Uniswap Price Prediction: Conclusion

Uniswap price prediction is bullish as the market continues setting higher lows and prepares to break through the $32.5 previous swing high finally. Therefore, we expect further upside over the following days, with the next significant resistance around $35 likely to be reached by the end of the week.

