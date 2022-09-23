logo
Frame svg
  • 3 mins read

Uniswap price analysis: UNI price surges by 4 percent as it hits $5.92

Uniswap price analysis
TL;DR Breakdown
  • Solana price analysis shows bullish activity
  • Support for SOL/USD is seen at $5.63
  • Resistance for SOL is present at $5.97

The Uniswap price analysis is indicating an increase in price levels for today. The price levels have moved up to meet the $5.92 level, which is a relatively positive indication for buyers as the price has increased. Furthermore, there have been ongoing variations in the price trends that have lasted for a while, and the bulls have finally secured their leading position once again.

image 294
Cryptocurrencies price heat map,Source: Coin360

The Resistance for the UNI/USD pair is seen at the $5.97 level, and support is present at the $5.63 level. Uniswap price analysis shows that the digital asset has started gaining some momentum as the trading volume is currently at $110,651,126. UNI is ranked at position 19 in the market with a total market capitalization of $4,501,676,384.

Uniswap price analysis on a daily timeframe. UNI/USD continues bullish flight as price touches $5.92

The daily Uniswap price analysis confirms a strong bullish trend for the market today as the price covered an upward movement in the past 24 hours and gained 4 percent. The buyers have been controlling the price trends for the past week as a significant rise in the UNI/USD value has been observed. The bullish price curve just reached the $5.97 peak during the day because of the stronger pressure from the buyers’ end. The Moving Average (MA) stands at $5.90, quite lower than the current price.

image 293
Source: Trading View

Moving on towards the Bollinger Bands Indicator, the upper band touches the $5.97 end, whereas the lower band touches the $5.63 extreme, indicating the strongest support for the cryptocurrency, whereas the price has shooted past the upper limit of the volatility indicator. Lastly, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) graph shows an ascending curve, and the score has reached 41.63 indexes traveling towards the overbought area.

Uniswap price analysis 4-hour price chart: Bulls remain successful in crossing $5.97 resistance

The four-hour Uniswap price analysis leads the buyers as the price continues to surge for the past few hours. Overall, the bulls remained dominant during the day, completely sidelining the bears. The coin value has rallied to its former height, i.e., $5.92, as the bulls have been defining the price path for the past 4 hours. Yet, the moving average stands at $5.94, and the price is currently trading above this level.

image 292
Source: Trading View

The Bollinger bands are seemingly expanding as the volatility is increasing, which should be taken as a positive hint regarding future trends. The upper Bollinger band displays a $5.90 figure which is below the current price level, whereas the lower Bollinger band is present at a $5.76 level. The RSI has entered the overbought region, and the score has touched 51 markers.

Uniswap price analysis conclusion

Daily and hourly Uniswap price analysis show a solid bullish inclination for the day, as recorded a rise in UNI/USD market value. The price successfully reached $5.92 high and a further improvement in coin value seems possible. We expect UNI/USD to continue upside down for today as the bullish momentum intensifies with each passing hour.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.
Ann Mugoiri

Ann Mugoiri

Ann likes to write about crypto and blockchain technology. She has been following the development of these technologies for a few years and believes that they have the potential to disrupt many industries.She has specialized in technical analysis to help cryptocurrency traders make more informed decisions.

Related News

Hot Stories

Uniswap price analysis: UNI price surges by 4 percent as it hits $5.92
23 September, 2022
3 mins read
All you need to know about Cardano Hard fork, Vasil.
23 September, 2022
3 mins read
Polkadot price analysis: Bullish swing results in price climbing above $6.58
23 September, 2022
3 mins read
ChainLink price analysis: LINK price levels rejoin $7.24 high as bullish trend resumes
23 September, 2022
3 mins read
Litecoin price analysis: LTC/ breaks above $54.50 resistance as bullish curve dominates
23 September, 2022
3 mins read

Follow Us

Industry News

Best crypto memes of the day - September 22nd
22 September, 2022
3 mins read
Opera browser now offers this integration to users
22 September, 2022
3 mins read
Funko X Warner Brothers. Could this be the best NFT partnership in the crypto space?
22 September, 2022
3 mins read
Is FTX gearing up for more acquisitions?
22 September, 2022
3 mins read
Celsius new recovery  plan leaked
22 September, 2022
3 mins read
Content svg

News

Company

Policies

Signup for our newsletter to stay in the loop.

Follow Us