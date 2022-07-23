logo
Frame svg
  • 3 mins read

Uniswap price analysis: UNI/USD in strong bearish grip as price slides down to $6.75

uniswap price analysis
TL;DR Breakdown
  • Uniswap price analysis shows a downward trend
  • Support for Uniswap prices is present at $6.70
  • Uniswap price is facing resistance at $7.44

Uniswap price analysis shows a bearish trend that has brought the UNI/USD value down to $6.75. The market had a breakout to the upside that found resistance at $7.44, which has caused the market to roll over and head back down. The market is trading below the $6.70 level, which is a key support area that was broken yesterday. If the market can hold above the $7.44 level, there is a chance for the market to find support and move back up. However, if the market breaks below the $6.70 level, it is likely to head towards the $6 level.

The overall market for the UNI/USD pair is in decline as selling pressure intensifies.UNI/USD pair is showing a solid bearish momentum as the digital asset declined by nearly 8.74 percent in the last 24 hours. The pair had earlier spiked to $7.44 but the bulls could not sustain the uptrend and the prices pulled back below the key support at $6.70. The market cap for the digital asset is currently at $4,952,780,957, as is ranked 40th on CoinMarketCap, and the trading volume in the last 24 hours is $201,721,978.

Uniswap price on 1-day analysis: UNI/USD pair in a bearish trend

The Daily chart for Uniswap price analysis shows that the coin is following a clear downtrend as it has made lower lows and lower highs. The prices have been stuck between $6.70 and $7.44 for some time now, but a bearish breakout has occurred, which has brought the prices down to the $6.75 level.

image 235
UNI/USD 1-day price chart, source: TradingView

The 50-day MA line is currently at $7.21 and the 200-day MA line is at $7.83, which shows that the market is in a bearish trend in the long term. The RSI indicator is currently at 32.46 and is heading lower, which shows that the market has further to fall. The MACD indicator is also in bearish territory and is heading lower.

Uniswap price on 4-hour analysis: Recent development

On the 4-hour chart, Uniswap price analysis has formed a bearish flag pattern which is a continuation pattern that is likely to see the market head lower. The UNI/USD pair has been descending since it reached the $7.44 level and has found support at the $6.70 level, which is a key level to watch.

image 234
UNI/USD 4-hour price chart, source: TradingView

The market is currently below the 50-day MA line and the 200-day MA line, which shows that the market is in a bearish trend in the long term. The RSI indicator is currently moving below the 50 level, which is a bearish sign. The Moving average convergence divergence (MACD) indicator is below the zero line and is heading lower, which is a bearish sign.

Uniswap price analysis conclusion

Uniswap price analysis shows that the UNI/USD pair is in a bearish trend as prices decline below the $6.75 level. Prices have recently found support at the $6.70 level as buyers step in to defend this key level. The market is highly volatile as prices fluctuate in a wide range. The bulls are seen to be stumbling to defend the $7 level as selling pressure intensifies. The bears are seen to be in control of the market as they aim to push prices lower.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.

John Palmer

John Palmer

John Paul is an enthusiastic crypto writer with an interest in Bitcoin, Blockchain, and technical analysis. With a focus on daily market analysis, his research helps traders and investors alike. His particular interest in digital wallets and blockchain aids his audience.

Related News

Hot Stories

Uniswap price analysis: UNI/USD in strong bearish grip as price slides down to $6.75
23 July, 2022
3 mins read
Ethereum price analysis: ETH fails to break $1,700, another swift drop next?
23 July, 2022
3 mins read
South Korea postpones crypto tax levy till 2025
23 July, 2022
3 mins read
Avalanche price analysis: AVAX value sinks to $24.13 low after bearish drive
23 July, 2022
3 mins read
California lifts long-running ban on Crypto campaign donations through FPPC-2022
23 July, 2022
3 mins read

Follow Us

Industry News

Coinbase ex-manager among 3 charged in U.S first-ever crypto insider trading case
22 July, 2022
3 mins read
Compass Mining set to expand its mining activities
22 July, 2022
3 mins read
Mercado Bitcoin plans to expand to Mexico this year
22 July, 2022
3 mins read
Cryptocurrency lender Vauld applies for protection against creditors
21 July, 2022
3 mins read
Skybridge Capital halts crypto fund withdrawals
20 July, 2022
3 mins read
Content svg

News

Company

Signup for our newsletter to stay in the loop.

Follow Us