Unieswap price analysis is bearish today

The strongest resistance is present at $12.3.

Uniswap trades at $10.4 as of now.

Uniswap price analysis reveals that the market is currently following a massive downwards trend below the $11 mark and is likely to decline even further. UNI/USD continued to decline following its fall to the $ 10.7 mark on April 5, 2022, where the price went from $ 11.8 to $ 10.7 significantly. However, the cryptocurrency continued to decline today on April 6, 2022, showing solid bearish momentum; currently, the price of UNI is available at $10.7. Uniswap is down 9.16% in the last 24 hours, with a trading volume of $253,858,817 and a live market cap of $7,438,023,324. UNI ranks at #24 in the cryptocurrency rankings.

UNI/USD 4-hour price analysis: Latest developments

The Uniswap price analysis indicates that market volatility follows a significantly increasing trend, making Uniswap prices more vulnerable to volatile changes on either extreme. The upper limit of the Bollinger’s band is available at $12.3, which acts as the most substantial resistance for UNI. The lower limit for the Bollinger’s band is available at $10.6, which serves as another point of resistance rather than support for UNI.

The UNI/USD price appears to be crossing under the curve of the Moving Average, signifying a bearish trend. Furthermore, the UNI/USD price path seems to be moving downwards, just entering the support region after breaking out a few hours ago.

UNI/USD 4-hour price chart source: TradingView

The Uniswap price analysis reveals that the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 32, meaning UNI/USD is oversold and falls in the undervalued region. The RSI score appears to be following a downward movement signifying an increasing market trend towards stability. The RSI score declines because the selling activity gains momentum over the buying activity.

Uniswap Price Analysis for 1-day: UNI/USD suffers devaluation

According to the Uniswap price analysis, market volatility follows a trend in decline, which means Uniswap prices are becoming less vulnerable to volatile changes. The upper limit of the Bollinger’s band is available at $12.3, which acts as the strongest resistance for UNI. Conversely, the lower limit for the Bollinger’s band is available at $9.09, which serves as the strongest support for UNI.

The UNI/USD price appears to be crossing under the curve of the Moving Average, indicating a bearish trend. The UNI/USD price path seems to be moving well below the curve of the Moving Average, signifying a strong bearish momentum. The price path traces a downwards movement attempting to break the support of the market, which will initiate a reversal if it comes into action.

UNI/USD 1-day price chart source: TradingView

The Uniswap price analysis reveals that the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 48, signifying the cryptocurrency is entering a stable domain. Furthermore, the RSI appears to be following a downwards path indicating further depreciation and the dedication of the bears, and the price may soon fall under the threshold and further devalue the cryptocurrency. This also signifies that the selling activity is dominant in the market.

Uniswap Price Analysis Conclusion

In conclusion, the Uniswap price analysis deduces that the bears are currently controlling the market, but the bulls are trying hard for a comeback. A reverse trend is probable as the RSI score is expected to drop below the threshold. UNI/USD might undergo a significant incline in the coming days. The cryptocurrency has displayed a solid bearish movement in the past few days. Still finally, the figures and observations from the charts show us some hope for the cryptocurrency to bounce back and raise its value. A reversal is imminent.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.