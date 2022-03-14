TL;DR Breakdown

Uniswap price analysis is bullish today.

Resistance for UNI/USD is present at $8.9.

The support is present at the $7.9 level.

The Uniswap price analysis for today is bullish. UNI/USD dropped from $10.5 to $8.2 during the previous week as bears drove the price lower, and the trend continued downwards for the whole week. Today, UNI has found support and covers a range above that is a positive indicator in such a volatile market.

The overall market is still in a bearish trend as the crypto winter continues. However, some respite can be found in the form of altcoins which are beginning to show signs of life. One such altcoin is Uniswap (UNI) which has seen a slight uptick in price over the past few days.

At the moment, which is a wonderful time to invest in this cryptocurrency. The long-term trend appears positive, and the current downturn might provide a buying opportunity at a cheaper price. The $7.9 support level is in place, with resistance coming in at $10.5 (a previous all-time high).

UNI/USD 1-day price chart: Bulls taking back control?

The Uniswap price is currently in the process of retracing back up to the $10.5 level. This is a good time to enter into a long position as the market momentum appears to be shifting back in favor of the bulls.

Keep an eye on the $7.9 support level to ensure that it does not break down. If the $7.9 level is lost, the next stop for UNI/USD could be the $5.6 area. Conversely, a breakout above the $10.5 resistance level could see Uniswap prices reaching new all-time highs.

UNI/USD 1-day price chart. Source: TradingView

The Bollinger bands indicator is showing that the market is in a state of compression, which could lead to a big move in either direction. The RSI indicator is also in oversold territory, suggesting that there is potential for a rebound.

Overall, the Uniswap price analysis for today shows that the bulls are gaining control and a positive trend may be on the horizon.

Uniswap price analysis: Bulls find support at $8.2

The Uniswap price analysis for today is bullish. UNI/USD dropped from $10.5 to $8.2 during the previous week as bears drove the price lower, and the trend continued downwards for the whole week. However, UNI has found support and is currently trading in a range above that level, which is a positive indicator in such a volatile market.

The overall market is still in a bearish trend as the crypto winter continues. However, some respite can be found in the form of altcoins which are beginning to show signs of life. One such altcoin is Uniswap (UNI) which has seen a slight uptick in price over the past few days.

At the moment, UNI is trading at $9.2, which is a wonderful time to invest in this cryptocurrency. The long-term trend appears positive, and the current downturn might provide a buying opportunity at a cheaper price. The $7.9 support level is in place, with resistance coming in at $10.5 (a previous all-time high).

The Uniswap price analysis for today is bullish. UNI/USD dropped from $10.5 to $8.2 during the previous week as bears drove the price lower, and the trend continued downwards for the whole week. However, UNI has found support and is currently trading in a range above that level, which is

The overall market is still in a bearish trend as the crypto winter continues. However, some respite can be found in the form of altcoins which are beginning to show signs of life. One such altcoin is Uniswap (UNI) which has seen a slight uptick in price over the past few days.

Uniswap price analysis: Conclusion

The overall crypto market is recovering today, as UNI/USD demonstrates. We anticipate UNI to continue to rise for the next 12 hours and test the $8.9 resistance mark.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.