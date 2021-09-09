TL;DR Breakdown

The latest Uniswap price analysis shows bullish progress.

Price levels have driven past $24 today.

Uniswap to pursue higher levels as support is $20.21.

The Uniswap price analysis is indicating a major improvement in the UNI/USD value today. There are positive signs for the buyers as the market has experienced a growing bullish momentum in the past few hours.

The bulls have been able to push past the $24 level, as they have successfully defeated the bears in their feat. The price levels have been regulating vividly, and a further rise in price can be expected quite soon.

UNI/USD 1-day price analysis: Bulls hold price levels after substantial damage

The 1-day Uniawap price analysis shows that the coin value has undergone significant devaluation recently as most of the altcoins. The last few days have been critical and they brought a noteworthy difference in the price value as the bearish momentum was at peak.

Yet, the bulls have been able to restore back some momentum to reach the higher low of $24 value today. There is still a long way to go till the price covers the moving average (MA) ratio i.e. $28.

UNI/USD 1-day price chart. Source: TradingView

As the volatility is on the rise, the Bollinger bands have reached the following values; the upper band is at $31.2, while the lower band is at $23.5. Meanwhile, the Relative Strength Index score has also seen a recovery in the last 24-hours as it has now increased up to 42 but is still in the lower half of bearish territory.

Uniswap price analysis: UNI/USD on track towards a better score

The 4-hours Uniswap price analysis is declaring a major rise in the price today, as the value has climbed up to $24.22. The bullish momentum is stabilizing itself with every passing hour as they aim for the resistance mark of $28 from where XMR flash crashed previously.

The bullish momentum has proved strong enough to take the price levels above the moving average i.e. $23.32. The volatility has decreased which is also a positive indication for the upcoming time period.

UNI/USD 4-hours price chart. Source: TradingView

The Bollinger bands are maintaining the average at $25.33, with their upper value fixed at $30.5 and the lower value at $20.21. The RSI score is also going up and has currently moved past 40 because of the recent push.

UNI/USD technical indicators chart. Source: TradingView

As the cryptocurrency has endured major loss during the past days, the technical indicators chart for Uniswap price analysis is going largely bearish. The selling momentum is dominating the chart as there are a total number of 12 indicators at selling position, nine at neutral with only 5 at the buying position.

The Moving Averages indicator is predicting similar trends, as it is also giving a strong selling signal. There are eleven indicators that are present at the selling point, three are there at the buying point which leaves only one at the neutral point.

As both the sellers and the buyers have been striving for lead, the Oscillators are going neutral with eight oscillators at the neutral point, two at the buying, and only one at the selling point.

Uniswap price analysis conclusion

The given 1-day and 4-hours Uniswap price analysis is confirming that the bulls are once again securing their grounds. The recent increase in price has been possible as pressure from the market decreased and more buyers have been interested in investing in Uniswap. The price has gone up to $24.22, which is a relatively better position if compared to the previous hours. The support at $20.21 is providing an edge to the bulls as they ascend towards their goal gradually.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.